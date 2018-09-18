17 photos show Hurricane Florence's devastating flooding from the sky

news
Hurricane Florence has broken rainfall records since it made landfall late last week, dumping more than 35 inches of water in some areas of North Carolina.
Since hurricanes are classified by wind speed, Florence's downgrade to a tropical storm after it reached land didn't mean any relief from devastating amounts of rain that caused rivers in the Carolinas to spill over into nearby communities.
State, weather, and military officials, as well as news organizations, have used aircraft to capture aerial images to monitor the storm's damage. Take a look at the water that officials warn is still rising.
As the storm moved on but flooding continued, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used remote-sensing cameras on an aircraft to capture a growing series of aerial images of the storm's damage.
A team of NOAA aviators and sensor operators captured the images using specialized remote-sensing cameras aboard NOAA's King Air aircraft flying above the area at an altitude between 1,600 and 5,000 feet. (NOAA HURRICANE FLORENCE IMAGERY)
As of Tuesday afternoon, the map included the edges of coastal communities from South Carolina to Virginia.
A team of NOAA aviators and sensor operators captured the images using specialized remote-sensing cameras aboard NOAA's King Air aircraft flying above the area at an altitude between 1,600 and 5,000 feet. (NOAA HURRICANE FLORENCE IMAGERY)
Since the storm's retreat, photographers alongside state officials and thousands of US troops have also surveyed the extent of flooding, capturing specific looks at dramatic floods.
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Just 100 miles from Myrtle Beach, Dillon, South Carolina was one of the communities in Florence's path that experienced some of the heaviest flooding.
Floodwater from Hurricane Florence threatens homes in Dillon, S.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
In New Bern, North Carolina, rescue officials used boats and rafts to rescue 455 people trapped in their homes by floods over the weekend.
Rescue personnel use a small boat as they go house to house checking for flood victims from Florence, in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 15, 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)
Officials in the Carolinas warned that the storm's low wind speeds and lessening rainfall shouldn't be interpreted as a weakened threat, as rising flood waters are still the biggest danger.
Cars are submerged in a neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, N.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
After only a few days on land, the storm had left a reported 32 people dead and knocked out power for more than a million residents.
A picket fence is submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, N.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
The runways at Elizabethtown, North Carolina's Curtis Brown Field Airport were still surrounded by floodwaters on Monday.
The runways at Curtis Brown Field are surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Elizabethtown, N.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Planes were left stranded in the water.
Airplanes sit in floodwaters at Curtis Brown Field in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Elizabethtown, N.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Stretches of Interstate 95 were closed down, if not completely underwater, in North and South Carolina.
An I-95 exit sign was submerged in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina on September 17, 2018. (Jason Miczek/Reuters)
By Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation was still advising drivers shouldn't travel along many stretches of I-95 and I-40 in the southeast corner of the state.
A pickup truck drives on a flooded road past a farm house that is surrounded by flooded fields from tropical storm Florence in Hyde County, North Carolina on Saturday. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)
Floodwaters also swallowed low-lying train tracks in Dillon, South Carolina, where rivers are approaching record flood stages and their levels will continue to rise through the week.
Floodwaters flow over train tracks in Dillon, South Carolina on September 17, 2018. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Also seen surrounded by water was the Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lumberton, which also weathered Hurricane Matthew.
The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church is seen in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina on September 17, 2018. (Jason Miczek/Reuters)
The combination of rising river levels and rainfall in Lumberton caused officials to warn of unprecedented damage and that the "the worst is yet to come."
An above ground pool is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, N.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
This South Carolina wastewater treatment plant was just above water on Monday.
A wastewater treatment plant is inundated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Marion, S.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Heavy rains flooded a cemetery in Marion, South Carolina after Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression.
A flooded cemetery in Marion, S.C. on Sept. 16, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
It will likely take weeks or months for residents to clean up all the damage Florence left behind.
A downed tree uprooted by Hurricane Florence lies next to flooded homes in New Bern, North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
