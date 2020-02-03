These are tech trending news across Sub-Saharan Africa you need to know this week, February 03- 07, 2020.

Investors' funds in bike hailing startups' become the next discussion after exit from Lagos' economy.

Lagos state government has finally shut its economy against bike ride-hailing services. The OkadaBan is currently generating a lot of conversation online as citizens frown at the effect of the ban which has caused untold hardship to residents and increases gridlock as more private vehicles ply the cities.

In an aftermath thought, the government said it will roll out some mini-buses to reduce the effect of difficulties faced by the residents in commuting.

The ban has also put questions forward on what comes out of investors' funds in various bike ride-hailing platforms. The likes are OPay's Oride, Max Ng, Safe Boda, and Gokada.

Techcabal breaks down investments into these startups in the last one year.

Techcabal's insights into investments in Bike-hailing startups techcabal

One of Africa's largest tech and innovation events return – Social Media Week

Social Media Week Lagos holds its 9th edition this February. The event will kick off on the 24th of February 2020 to the 28th of February 2020 at the popular Landmark Centre.

The 2019 edition saw over 20,000 attendees where Business Insider SSA hosted a session on the Business of New Media.

Interswitch Limited lists $63.5 million Bond on Nigerian stocks

Interswitch Limited has listed N23 billion ($63.5 million) Bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Callable Senior Unsecured Bond, with a tenor of seven years, at a fixed rate of 15%, is part of a N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme issued through a Special Purpose Vehicle – Interswitch Africa One Plc.

With 17 years providing digital solutions in Nigeria and across Africa, Interswitch said the listing as the first step in a new phase of our journey.

2020 Africa Tech Summit kicks off in Kigali

Africa Tech Summit Kigali kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4th – 6th 2020, in Kigali, Rwanda's city.

The three-day tech summit will feature will explore the latest trends, connect digital leaders, tech corporates, investors, regulators, start-ups, creatives media, and leading tech ventures from across Africa.

Ahead of the event, industry leaders gave insight into the future of Blockchain on the continent, and what to expect at the summit.

WhatsApp ditches devices running on older versions of Android and iOS

WhatsApp has stopped working on some Android and iPhone versions

The Facebook-owned platform said it can no longer develop updates and services for the older versions of Android and iOS.

From February 1, 2020, millions of mobile devices have already been cut off from the messenger.