10 things in tech you need to know today

news

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Amazon is thinking about opening 3,000 cashierless brick-and-mortar stores by 2021, Bloomberg reports. Jeff Bezos is experimenting with different formats for "Amazon Go" according to people familiar with the matter.



2. The new Apple Watch reviews are in, and its features may be overshadowed by its steep price tag. The new Apple Watch models go on sale on Friday, the first major redesign of the product since Apple first released it in 2015.

3. The EU is now going after Amazon after slapping Google and Apple with giant fines. The European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said on Wednesday that the EU had started a preliminary investigation into Amazon over potential antitrust violations.



4. Apple will log how many "phone calls or emails you send and receive" to give "trust scores" to your devices. Apple is going to start using phone call and email metadata in an attempt to combat fraud.

5. Sony announced the launch of a $100 mini version of the original PlayStation. Sony is releasing the console — which is 45% smaller than its original counterpart — in December.

6. Jack Ma said Trump's trade war with China will wreck Alibaba's plans to help create 1 million US jobs. The comment, made in an interview with Chinese media outlet Xinhua, comes two days after Trump announced a fresh set of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

7. A Drug Enforcement Agency plane collided with a Tesla Model X as it crash-landed on a Texas street. A Drug Enforcement Agency plane crash-landed in the Sugar Land, Texas, area on Wednesday, injuring one of the three special agents on board.



8. Salesforce's newest AI product Einstein Voice is like Amazon's Alexa for the workforce. Einstein Voice includes an assistant tool, which can interpret voice memos and enter data from what it hears, as well as surface critical data from Salesforce using only voice commands.

9. Mark Zuckerberg's money manager invested $100 million in a hot startup, and it shows how Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub acquisition is sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley. GitLab has raised $100 million in a round led by Iconiq Capital, with the deal valuing the startup at $1.1 billion.

10. The Lyft app will now tell you the fastest way to get anywhere, even if it means taking public transit instead of a Lyft ride. Lyft and a company called Trafi are partnering to add additional transportation methods like public transit to Lyft's in-app routing system.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for "Business Insider" in your Alexa's flash briefing settings.