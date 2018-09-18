10 things in tech you need to know today

news

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple released its big new iPhone update, iOS 12. Apple announced the latest version of the operating system for iPhones and iPads in June, and it was rolled out for everyone on Monday.



2. The diver Elon Musk called a "pedo" is suing him for defamation. The lawsuit alleges that diver Vernon Unsworth's reputation was damaged as a result of "false and defamatory" tweets and emails written by Musk that said Unsworth is a pedophile who married a 12-year-old girl in Thailand without presenting reliable evidence to back those claims.



3. Elon Musk revealed who will fly to the moon on SpaceX's new rocket ship. Musk and his rocket company SpaceX plan to launch , a Japanese entrepreneur and billionaire, around the moon.

4. Google apologized for accidentally changing settings on some people's smartphones without their knowledge or consent. Some Android smartphone users reported that their battery saving settings were enabled without their knowledge or consent.

5. Amazon will reportedly release its own Alexa-enabled microwave, plus a bunch of other gadgets, later this year. Amazon is reportedly set to announce at least eight new devices powered by its Alexa voice assistant at an event later in September, according to CNBC.

6. The Apple Watch and AirPods dodged Trump's latest round of tariffs on China — but cloud data centers weren't so lucky. The US will spare the Apple Watch and other consumer gadgets from the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods, but parts for computer servers and networking gear that power "cloud" data centers and internet-based services now face a levy.

7. Oracle stock tumbled after it missed Wall Street revenue targets. Shares of Oracle fell more than 5% in after hours trading on Monday after it reported a 1% increase in revenue in its fiscal first quarter, falling short of the average analyst expectation.

8. Twitter is trading at its lowest price since April after a brutal note from a Wall Street analyst. Twitter shares fell to their lowest price in months on Monday after a brutal research note from MoffettNathanson.

9. Regulators from more than a dozen countries are looking to crack down on "loot boxes," a controversial video gaming practice that could be too much like gambling. European regulators are questioning whether video games featuring random prizes you have to pay real money to get are the equivalent of gambling.

10. Nintendo is about to start charging $20 a year for online features on the Switch console. Nintendo was the last major console maker to offer free online multiplayer services, but the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service marks the end of an era for the console — and for online gaming in general.

