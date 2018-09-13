10 things in tech you need to know today

news

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Apple announced its biggest iPhone to date, the $1,100 iPhone XS Max, during its annual event in Cupertino. It also unveiled the smaller, $999 iPhone XS and the "budget" $749 iPhone XR.

2. President Trump's campaign manager called Google a 'threat to the republic', after a leaked video emerged showing company executives lamenting Trump's 2016 victory. Republicans seized on the video as indicative of bias in Google's search results, though the video didn't back up their claims.

3. Apple unveiled an updated version of the Apple Watch with new features apparently targeted at older wearers. The Apple Watch 4 can take ECGs and detect if the wearer falls.

4. Tesla's vice president of worldwide finance and operations is the latest senior staffer to leave the company.Justin McAnear said he was offered the job of CFO at a different company, and his departure comes less than a week after chief accounting officer Dave Morton resigned.

5. Troubled games studio Riot Games has brought in a former Uber executive to try and fix its culture, after employees complained of bullying and harassment. Uber's former senior vice president for leadership and strategy, Frances Frei, will act as an adviser to Riot's culture team.

6. European politicians voted to back controversial legislation that could radically change the internet. Tough new copyright legislation, should it come into effect, would mean tech giants will have to pay to link to journalistic articles, and scan content uploaded content for any copyright breaches.

7. Google quietly announced it would discontinue Inbox, its innovative email app. Many of Inbox's features, such as smart reply, have made their way into Google's main service Gmail, and it appears the firm has decided the app has served its time.

8. Apple's latest mobile software, iOS 12, will be available on Monday and it includes major changes. The update will include changes to how notifications are displayed, updates to the Photos app, and a new augmented-reality Measure app to take measurements with only your iPhone camera.

9. There were two major no-shows at the Apple event on Wednesday: wireless charging mat Airpower, and updated Airpods headphones. Apple gave a sneak peek at Airpower last year, but said it wasn't ready, and it's been two years since the first-generation of Airpods came out.

10. Uber's new northern European boss, Jamie Heywood, made his first speech on Wednesday, radically upending what the company is best known for. Heywood didn't just talk about cab rides, but talked about the future of transportation including shared electric vehicles such as bikes and scooters.

