He takes over from Henry Oroh who has been elevated to the position of Executive Director in Zenith Bank PLC.

Zenith Bank captured this in a press statement it released.

The bank said, Mr Ogunranti comes with over two decades of experience across areas such as Corporate Banking, Commercial and Retail Banking, as well as Structured/Project Finance.

Until his appointment, he was a Senior Executive Member of Zenith Bank Plc.

About Mr Ogunranti

Mr Ogunranti holds a BSc (Hons.) in International relations, from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, an MBA in Marketing, and an MSc (Hons.) Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan.

He has also attended the prestigious Moody’s Credit Academy, UK, and various Executive Management Programs at the Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School, USA respectively.

He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB), Nigeria and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

Prior to joining Zenith Bank Ghana, he had at various times served as General Manager in charge of Corporate Banking Division, Infrastructure & Power Sector, Apapa&Ikeja Zones, Multilaterals &Conglomerates Sector, and the Lagos Public Sector Divisional Zenith Bank Plc.

He was actively involved in Nigeria’s recent Power Privatization exercise and has structured financing for various infrastructure projects in the Power, Maritime, Oil & Gas, Real Estate and Agricultural sectors of the economy.

With a resilient passion for the growth of the brand in Nigeria, Mr Ogunranti has made significant contribution to the expansion of the business of Zenith Bank Plc and has been very much a part of the Bank’s phenomenal success.

Mr Ogunranti is an astute banker and a dynamic leader who will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the Bank’s business in Ghana, replicating the successes chalked up at Zenith Plc here in Ghana and leading the team to achieve greater heights.