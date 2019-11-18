The International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI) has clinched the grand prize of N700,000 in the 2019 SAGE Climate Pitch Competition for its innovative solution.

A youth-led organisation with a mission to build climate-smart generation, the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), has clinched the grand prize of N700,000 in the 2019 SAGE Climate Pitch Competition.

The SAGE Climate Pitch Competition is an initiative of the Social Accelerator for a Green Economy (S.A.G.E) Innovation Centre, a non-profit organisation that empowers entrepreneurs to build and scale bold solutions in the fight against climate change.

Abikoye Abimbola, Campaign Lead for ICCDI Africa, and winner of the grand prize of the pitching competition expressed her profound gratitude to SAGE Innovation Center for giving climate advocates a platform to showcase their ideas to fighting issues affecting the environment.

“...With this funding, we will be able to upscale our activities and solutions in the fight against climate change by engaging in more educational and community empowerment initiatives,” she stated.

Bio-Stark green solution emerges runner up

Bio-Stark Green Solutions, a waste recycling company that recycles organic waste into Bio-Energy, emerged as the first runner up and took home the sum of N300,000. The winners emerged after a fierce pitching competition that held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos last week.

A total of 17 viable entries participated in the competition.

Nazanin Alakija, the founder of SAGE Innovation Center, congratulated the winners while explaining that the competition was aimed at seeking entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and solutions to fight climate change.

Solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in cities

Climate Change serving as a burning issue across the globe, 55% of the world’s population live in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 70% by 2050. According to the organisers, the ideas and solutions by the winners will help cities in reducing their emission goals and/or increasing their resilience to climate change impacts.

Presently, cities account for just 2% of global land area but are responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a World Bank report.