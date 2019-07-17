Yolanda Cuba was the CEO of Vodafone Ghana for three years before returning to Vodacom Group. As CEO she demonstrated a keen passion for financial and digital inclusion during.

At her new role, it is expected that Yolanda will oversee a deepening of MTN’s dominance in the mobile money and fintech space across the continent. She will also help use digital solutions to broaden inclusion in MTN’s markets on the continent.

It is believed that Vodacom has lost a great employee while MTN has gained a great potential in the telco industry.

Yolanda Cuba said “This role gives me the opportunity to drive digital innovation and financial inclusion across the group’s vast footprint. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and being part of the MTN leadership team.”

Meanwhile, MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter said he was very pleased to bring an executive of Cuba’s calibre into MTN Group.

“Cuba is a highly qualified and experienced executive, with a unique combination of operational telecommunications experience as well as finance, financial services, and digital skills.”

“I am confident that Yolanda’s leadership will place us in good stead as we intensify our efforts to build a digital ecosystem and scale our FinTech offering across our markets. Under Yolanda’s leadership, MTN will continue to progressively grow the Fintech and digital opportunities in Africa as we see these areas as major drivers of our BRIGHT growth strategy. Yolanda’s start date will be communicated in due course,” he added.