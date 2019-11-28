She will be serving the AWIMA for a two-year term.

Georgette was elected at the General Assembly Meeting of AWIMA, which took place under the auspices of the African Forum on Mining organised by the African Union in Accra, Ghana.

Mrs Sakyi-Addo, in her acceptance speech, reiterated her commitment to achieving the WIM’s mandate, saying, “I look forward to working with sister WIM organisations throughout Africa to improve opportunities in mining for women.”

“We will work together, so we can travel far,” referencing the African proverb; “If you want to travel fast, go alone; but if you want to travel far, go together,” she added.

About Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo

Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo is the Founder and CEO of Georgette Barnes Ltd, a wholly Ghanaian-owned mining and exploration services company. She established the WIM Ghana in 2015 as an advocacy body for all women working in the mining sector.

In 2016, Mrs Sakyi-Addo was selected among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining by WIM UK. In 2018, she was awarded the Female Entrepreneur of the Year by Invest in Africa (IIA), a non-profit organisation, which champions African-owned SMEs across the Continent.

She is also President of Accra Mining Network that brings together professionals in the mining sector to “meet, learn and earn.”

Mrs Sakyi-Addo is bilingual and has worked in the mining industry for 24 years, with experience throughout West Africa.

She has co-authored four publications in artisanal and small-scale mining. She holds a Post-graduate Certificate in Mining Law & Policy from the University of Ghana, a Certificate in Principles of Mining Engineering and Surface Mining Operations from the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in French and Linguistics, and a Post- Graduate Diploma in Communications, University of Ghana.

About the African Women in Mining Association (AWIMA)

AWIMA is a continent-wide organisation, which advocates for increased representation for women in the mining sector in Africa.

The organisation offers training programmes for its members, mentorship for female students in secondary and tertiary institutions, enables networking and undertakes research projects. It is funded by voluntary contributions and run by volunteers.