Speaking on the prospects and challenges for the logistics sector during the pandemic, Ajiboyede noted that logistics companies must understand new realities and adapt to changes to remain profitable.

Why logistics business will remain profitable despite COVID-19 – Ajiboyede, Zido Logistics Boss

Ajiboyede stated that his company has continued to record great milestones and patronage during the over four month’s global lockdown from transporters and customers because of its unique business model.

According to him, Zido Logistics' key advantage lies in the fact that it operates a joint partnership that allows it to take certain critical burden off the transporters so that they can focus on their key areas of moving goods. He said; "Since the coronavirus pandemic started, we have been able to scale up despite the challenges in the sector. We have recorded some remarkable feats and this is solely because of our operational model. "As brokers, we connect the transporters with customers. It is an open platform where the customers know who is moving their goods and the transporters also know the charge for the service. It is a transparent process where we partner with transporters to efficiently and effectively serve customers, but not posing any threat of competition to them.

“By signing up on our platform, transporters bring volume while we handle the key areas of the business such as documentation, operational fund, insurance, invoicing, access to technology, etc.

“With our model, we have been able to build trust between both transporters and customers alike. Despite the slug in business across the globe, we have been able to scale up and more transporters are joining our platform.

“We work with the biggest shipping lines and FMCGs manufacturers in the world. We also arrange return trips which eliminates idleness for the transporters. During this period of general downturn, we are scaling up. More transporters know this and they are already joining our platform to have access to our vast resources."

Ajiboyede added that with the huge success so far recorded, Zido Logistics will soon activate the second series of funding to further expand and serve a larger part of the market.

About Zido Logistics

Initially founded as Matatu, a tricycle (Keke) aggregator for last-mile logistics, Zido Logistics (www.zido.co) has since evolved into inter- and intra-city logistics innovator. The company has demonstrated the power of vision and operational excellence in business by changing its playbook, winning market share and growing rapidly. Today, it runs the largest fleet of delivery buses in Nigeria for the intra-city unit.

Last year, the company raised $3 million to scale the mission of helping organizations fix logistics frictions. The company also recorded a milestone last year when it signed the largest bulk contract in its historic $10 million per year contract with one of Africa’s largest conglomerates.

Zido is enabling unprecedented efficiency and cost reduction in the entire shipment framework. Beyond truck brokerage, the company is revolutionizing the cargo-transport value chain in Africa from start to finish. Through the combination of a thorough on and off-site operations team, advanced technology, and customer service system, the company provides peace-of-mind, confidence, and efficiency to companies and transporters across Africa.

With a simplified logistics system, Zido uses big data and technology to reduce logistics frictions, helping manufacturers of all sizes to grow their supply, eCommerce players to reach new markets, courier companies to achieve speedy and safe deliveries and increasing productivity of rural farmers and empowering them to earn more. Zido enables unprecedented efficiency and cost reduction in the entire supply chain framework.

With a new direction in freight management, shipping and logistics, Zido is also using simplified technologies to rework the process of cargo transportation for shippers and transporters to enhance efficiency and cost management.

