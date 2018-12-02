Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

What your handwriting says about you

Strategy What your handwriting says about you

Your handwriting reveals much more than you might imagine. There's a whole science behind analyzing handwriting for personality traits called graphology, which has been around since the days of Aristotle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Your handwriting can reveal a lot about your personality. play

Your handwriting can reveal a lot about your personality.

(iStock)

  • Your handwriting says a lot about your personality.
  • For example, if you write large letters, it could mean you are people oriented, whereas small letters could mean you are introverted.
  • Business Insider spoke to master graphologist, Kathi McKnight, who analyzes handwriting for personality traits, to figure out what these details in your handwriting mean.

Your handwriting reveals much more than you might imagine.

There's a whole science behind analyzing handwriting for personality traits called graphology, which has been around since the days of Aristotle. Today, it's used for a variety of purposes, from criminal investigations to understanding your health. Some employers even use handwriting analysis to screen potential employees for compatibility.

Business Insider talked to master graphologist Kathi McKnight about what the seemingly insignificant details in your writing say about you. "Just from analyzing your handwriting, experts can find over 5,000 personality traits," she says.

McKnight readily admits that the information she provides below is a basic overview, so it won't apply to everyone in every situation. Yet these factors can show you aspects about yourself that you may not have considered before.

Try writing out a sentence. We suggest: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog." Then, keep reading to see what your handwriting says about you.

Size of letters and words

Size of letters and words play

Size of letters and words

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Slant

Slant play

Slant

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Pressure

Pressure play

Pressure

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Upper zone

Upper zone play

Upper zone

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Lower zone

Lower zone play

Lower zone

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Connections of letters

Connections of letters play

Connections of letters

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Dotted i's

Dotted i's play

Dotted i's

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Crossed t's

Crossed t's play

Crossed t's

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)


Line spacing

Line spacing play

Line spacing

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Maggie Zhang and Mike Nudelman contributed to an earlier version of this post.

SEE ALSO:



Top 3

1 Strategy How Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and other popular apps are...bullet
2 Strategy Here's what a typical work day is like for a Halal Guys cart...bullet
3 Strategy Uber is doubling down on food delivery, apparently starting...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

New types of icy treats are on the menu in 2019.
Strategy These 10 trends will decide how we eat in 2019, according to Whole Foods
You might already know to avoid writing your emails in all caps or otherwise sounding like a spam filter. But, what should you instead include?
Strategy 9 ways to write an irresistible email subject line no one will be able to ignore
Keep conversations light and not about work.
Strategy Even if you're dreading your office holiday party, you still have to go. Here's your survival guide
"You hire adults, you treat them like adults," said Bharath Jayaraman, pictured.
Strategy An HR exec who's worked at Facebook and Amazon says no one should become a manager without taking a key step
X
Advertisement