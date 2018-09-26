The 7-hour business fair will serve as a connecting point between accomplished service providers, consultants startups and SMEs.
The 7-hour fair will serve as a connecting point between accomplished service providers and consultants on the one hand, and startups and SMEs on the other hand.
Themed; "Building the Business that runs your Business," the event will take place at 10 Degrees Event Centre, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos state.
According to DIYLaw, the Business of Business fair will include a showcase of accomplished entrepreneurs and a keynote speech by a renowned international business coach, Adrian Hayes.
Some of the speakers include Ibukun Awosika, SOKOA Chair Centre and chairman of First Bank Plc, Gbenga Oyebode of Aluko and Oyebode, Nigeria's formidable commercial law firm, among others.
At The Business of Business, you will meet:
The Titans who will tell you how they did it, what they did wrong and inspire you to build greatness;
The Money people who will tell you how to get funded, why they give funds and what you need to do to move closer to your destination.
The Innovators who will narrate to you why they decided to embark on their journey, how their journey has been so far and their future plans.
The Sages who will give you practical one-on-one advice on the steps you need to take to make magic happen.
The Business of Business is DIYlaw's annual event targeted at empowering entrepreneurs. The event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to have a free one-on-one consultation with service providers and get tailored solutions to their business needs.
Click here to register: businessofbusiness.
