What the lives of the Waltons — America's wealthiest family and heirs to the Walmart and Sam's Club empire — are really like

The Walmart heirs have a combined worth of $157 billion, own lavish homes, and work with the Walton Family Foundation to give back to their community.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Sam Walton — who created Walmart and Sam's Club — wasn't a man of flashy luxury. But his children live a slightly more lavish life now. play

(AP/April L. Brown)

  • The Walmart heirs are worth a combined $157 billion.
  • They grant money and resources to support education, environmental efforts, and their home community through the Walton Family Foundation.
  • In public, the Waltons live a pretty modest life despite their wealth. Here's how they spend their fortune.

The combined wealth of the Walmart heirs — which includes Rob, Jim, Alice, John's wife Christy, and their son Lukas — is $157 billion, according to Bloomberg.

While some work in the family business — whether that's serving on the company board or working to manage the family's wealth — others chose to pursue areas of personal passion.

Sam Walton, the original man behind the company that now encompasses both Walmart and Sam's Club, set his family up for financial success when he divided the ownership before he died.

He wasn't a man of flashy luxury, but you can see how his children are living a slightly more lavish life now.

Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in Arkansas in 1962.

(Associated Press)


He married Helen Robson on Valentine's Day in 1942 and together they had four children: Rob, John, Jim, and Alice.

(April L. Brown/Associated Press)


By the time Sam died in 1992, he had set up the company ownership in a way that minimized the estate taxes anyone on the receiving end of his will had to pay.

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Source: Fortune



He set up his ownership of Walmart's stock in a family partnership — each of his children held 20% of Walton Enterprises, while he and Helen each held 10%. Helen inherited Sam's 10% tax-free when he died.

(Courtesy of Walmart)

Source: Fortune



Samuel Robson "Rob" Walton is the oldest Walton child.

(Reuters)


He served as chairman of Walmart until 2015.

(Rick T. Wilking / Stringer / Getty Images)


Rob has a house in Paradise Valley, Arizona, near the base of Camelback Mountain.

(Google Maps)


In the past, protesters have rallied outside of his Arizona home to advocate for better wages and benefits for Walmart workers.

Pictured here are protesters at a Walmart in Boynton Beach, Florida.

(J Pat Carter/Associated Press)


Rob also has a large collection of vintage cars.

(Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)


In 2013, he ran his Daytona Coupe, which was at the time worth $15 million, off the tracks and wrecked it. The car was one of only five ever made.

(AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)


John was the second oldest child. He died in a plane crash in 2005.

John (right) is pictured here with his mother (center) and brother, Rob (left).

(April L. Brown/Associated Press)


He was married to Christy Walton and had one son, Lukas.

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)


John left about 17% of his wealth to his wife, and the rest he gave to charity and to his son.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



John served in Vietnam as a Green Beret. When he returned from the war he held a series of jobs — like being the Walmart company pilot, a crop duster, and owning a few yachting companies — before becoming a Walmart board member.

John (second from left) pictured with members of his family.

(AP Photo/Spencer Tirey)

Source: Fortune



In 2013, Christy decided to sell their Jackson Hole mansion. She also listed the family's ranch, which includes its own elk herd, for $68.7 million — it's currently listed for $39 million.

Pictured here is the family's Jackson Hole mansion.

(Jackson Hole Real Estate)

Source: Curbed and Ranch Marketing Associates



The 8,606-square-foot home was put on the market for $12.5 million.

(Google Maps)

Source: Curbed



James "Jim" Walton is the youngest son.

(Walmart)


He is chairman of the board of the family's Arvest Bank — which has assets that total more than $18 billion — and is estimated to be worth $45.3 billion.

One of many Arvest Bank locations in Bentonville, Arkansas.

(Google Maps)

Source: Bloomberg



He also served on the Walmart board before being replaced by his son Steuart in 2016.

(Rick T. Wilking /Stringer/Getty)


Now, he presides over Walton Enterprises — the private company that deals with the investments and finances of the Walton family only — from modest offices in Bentonville, Arkansas.

(Google Maps)

Source: Fortune



The youngest sibling, Alice Walton, is worth $40.4 billion. She has been divorced twice and has no children.

(AP/April L. Brown)


Alice has never taken an active role running the family business.

Alice Walton (Jim out of focus)

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)


Instead, she became a patron of the arts, which she fell in love with at a young age.

(D Dipasupil/Getty Images)


When she was 10, she bought her first work of art: a reproduction of a Picasso's "Blue Nude" for about $2, she told The New Yorker.

Pictured here is Picasso's "The Blue Room."

(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Source: The New Yorker



She has an immense private art collection, with original works from Andy Warhol and Georgia O'Keefe.

(AP Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


Alice opened a museum called Crystal Bridges in 2011 to house her $500 million private art collection.

The museum displays both paintings and sculptures, like this one by Alexander Calder (center).

(Danny Johnston/Associated Press)


The collection includes a Georgia O'Keefe painting she spent $44.4 million on in 2014 — the biggest sale for a woman's piece of art in history.

Georgia O’Keeffe, Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 (1932), Sotheby's

(Courtesy of Sotheby's)

Source: The Observer



When it opened, it had four times the endowment of the famous Whitney Museum in New York.

Pictured here is a view of the Whitney Museum from the Highline.

(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)


The museum's grounds are filled with flora ...

(Danny Johnston/Associated Press)


... and surrounded by streams that make it look like the buildings float on water.

(Jacob Slaton/Reuters)


It's so beautiful that people use it as a wedding and special events venue.

They can host both indoor and outdoor ceremonies.

(Weddings at Crystal Bridges/YouTube)

Source: Crystal Bridges



Alice is also a breeder of horses.

(Sam-Cat/Flickr)


Her Millsap, Texas, property, Rocking W Ranch, sold to the Three Amigos Investment Group of Kermit in September 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

(Courtesy of WilliamsTrew)

Source: Star-Telegram



It had an initial asking price of $19.75 million, but was most recently listed for $16.5 million. The working ranch has over 250 acres of pasture and outbuildings for cattle and horses.

(Courtesy of WilliamsTrew)

Source: WilliamsTrew



Her other 4,416-acre Texas ranch was previously listed at a reduced price of $22 million.

Her other 4,416-acre Texas ranch was previously listed at a reduced price of $22 million. play

(Courtesy of WilliamsTrew)

Source: Fortune



The modest, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home overlooks the Brazos River.

(HuecoBear/Wikimedia Commons)


Alice also owns a two-floor condo on New York's Park Avenue, which she bought for $25 million in 2014.

(Google Maps)

Source: Business Insider



It has more than 52 large windows overlooking Central Park ...

View of central park from the southeast.

(evenfh/Shutterstock)

Source: Business Insider



... plus a media room featuring bookshelves and a television ...

Pictured here is the living room of another unit in 515 Park Ave.

(Bespoke Real Estate/YouTube)

Source: Business Insider



... a bedroom — and a stairwell — with a view ...

Pictured here is the bedroom of another unit in 515 Park Ave. Walton's bedroom has multiple walls of windows for a wider view of the city.

(Bespoke Real Estate/YouTube)

Source: Business Insider



... and over 6,000 total square feet of space.

The main entrance sits on the corner of Park Avenue and 60th Street.

(Google Maps)

Source: Business Insider



In January 2016, Alice donated 3.7 million of her Walmart shares — worth about $225 million at the time — to the family's nonprofit, the Walton Family Foundation.

(Facebook/Walton Family Foundation)


Sam and Helen started the foundation as a way to teach their children how to give back and how to work together.

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)


The charity awarded $535.5 million in grants, each helping a cause that aligns with their values.

Alice Walton

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)


The foundation has three main areas of focus:

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)


The foundation's focus on education was lead by John. His brother, Jim, said John was really interested in being able to give parents choices when it came to their child's schooling.

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)

Source: Walton Family Foundation



Rob spearheaded the foundation's venture into environmental outreach. One of the first grants they gave was one that helped develop a sustainable fisheries label.

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)

Source: Walton Family Foundation



A commitment to the family's home in Arkansas is another large part of the foundation. Whether it's creating a system of mountain bike trails through the Ozarks or developing the grounds around Crystal Bridges, the Waltons are celebrating the community that helped their family get to where they are.

Pictured here is the Bentonville town square.

(Walton Family Foundation/YouTube)

Source: Walton Family Foundation



Walmart Inc., which owns Walmart and Sam's Club, is the largest retailer in the US in terms of revenue, with sales of $500.34 billion per year.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Source: MarketWatch



When Walmart has a good quarter, the Waltons make hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends.

(AP/April L. Brown)

Source: Forbes and The Guardian



In its recent quarterly results, reported in November, the company reported $500.3 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2018. This comes from the brick and mortar stores as well as e-commerce sites.

(AP/Gunnar Rathbun)

Source: Walmart Inc.



Even though the Walton family is raking in billions as a result of the company's success, they remain relatively under-the-radar in terms of flashing their wealth — much like their patriarch Sam did in the early years.

(Tripadvisor/Waltons)

Source: Fortune



