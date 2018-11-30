Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

What it's really like to attend an Ivy League school

Strategy What it's really like to attend an Ivy League school

It's true Mark Zuckerberg graduated from Harvard, but the dorm room from which he started Facebook was no more luxurious than dorm rooms at other schools.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Views like this aren't exclusive to Ivy League students. play

Views like this aren't exclusive to Ivy League students.

(Yale Law School/Facebook)

  • Life at an Ivy League school isn't as glamourous as Hollywood would have you think.
  • While it's true Mark Zuckerberg graduated from Harvard, the dorm room from which he started Facebook was no more luxurious than a dorm room at any other top school.
  • When it comes down to it, eating, sleeping, studying, and working out at an Ivy looks a lot like it would at any other university.

It's no wonder people put Ivy League schools on such a pedestal. Between all the movies and television shows featuring Harvard and Yale — remember Rory Gilmore's inner struggle when it came to choosing between the two? — and the clout of having a degree from one of the elite eight northeastern universities, who wouldn't think everything about the schools is a dream?

While the academics at these schools is unquestionably prestigious — and they have educated some of the country's most well-known minds — it doesn't mean life on the campuses is as well.

Dorm rooms are small and dining hall food is exactly that. The campuses are beautiful, but there are a vast amount of non-Ivy campuses that are as well. While the Ivy League was originally formed to create a sport conference, and its teams often make it into tournaments, there are plenty of teams at schools all across the country that are constantly beating them out for titles.

Take a look at these photos proving life at an Ivy is no different from life at any other top university in the country.

Growing up, it's easy to think of Ivy League colleges as the pinnacle of higher education in every way.

Millions of people dream of attending a school that's part of the Ivy League. play

Millions of people dream of attending a school that's part of the Ivy League.

(Yana Paskova/Stringer/Getty Images)


Whether you watched "Gilmore Girls" ...

Edward Herrmann's character Richard Gilmore was a Yale graduate. play

Edward Herrmann's character Richard Gilmore was a Yale graduate.

("Gilmore Girls"/Warner Brothers)


... "Legally Blonde" ...

Reese Witherspoon's character Elle Woods attended Harvard Law. play

Reese Witherspoon's character Elle Woods attended Harvard Law.

(MGM)


... or "Gossip Girl," the idea of attending an Ivy was everywhere.

... or "Gossip Girl," the idea of attending an Ivy was everywhere. play

... or "Gossip Girl," the idea of attending an Ivy was everywhere.


There is some confusion, though, about what schools are actually part of the Ivy League.

There are eight universities that are part of the Ivy League. play

There are eight universities that are part of the Ivy League.

(Scott Eisen/Stringer/Getty Images)


The elite group of eight includes Harvard University ...

Lawrence Seldon Bacow is Harvard University's 29th president. play

Lawrence Seldon Bacow is Harvard University's 29th president.

(Paul Marotta/Stringer/Getty Images)


... Yale University ...

Yale Professor William Nordhaus won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. play

Yale Professor William Nordhaus won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Stringer/Getty Images)


... Dartmouth College ...

Mindy Kaling gave Dartmouth’s 2018 Commencement Address. play

Mindy Kaling gave Dartmouth’s 2018 Commencement Address.

(Dartmouth/YouTube)


... Columbia University ...

Dr. Joachim Frank of Columbia University was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. play

Dr. Joachim Frank of Columbia University was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

(Kevin Hagen/Stringer/Getty Images)


... Princeton University ...

Princeton University professor F. Duncan Haldane (second from right) was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics. play

Princeton University professor F. Duncan Haldane (second from right) was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


... Brown University ...

Ben Affleck received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the May 2013 Commencement ceremony. play

Ben Affleck received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the May 2013 Commencement ceremony.

(Mike Cohea/Brown University via Getty Images)


... University of Pennsylvania ...

Denzel Washington speaks during the may 2011 University Of Pennsylvania Commencement. play

Denzel Washington speaks during the may 2011 University Of Pennsylvania Commencement.

(Gilbert Carrasquillo/Stringer/Getty Images)


... and Cornell University.

Daniel Huttenlocher, dean at Cornell Tech, spoke at the dedication ceremony to mark the 2017 opening of the new Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island. play

Daniel Huttenlocher, dean at Cornell Tech, spoke at the dedication ceremony to mark the 2017 opening of the new Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


While the Ivys are known for their academic prestige, the grouping of Northeastern schools was originally conceived out of athletic competition.

The 2017 and 2018 Ivy League tournament finals were held at The Palestra in Philadelphia. play

The 2017 and 2018 Ivy League tournament finals were held at The Palestra in Philadelphia.

(Corey Perrine/Stringer/Getty Images)


Many people believe Stanford University is an Ivy League school.

Many people believe Stanford University is an Ivy League school. play

Many people believe Stanford University is an Ivy League school.

(Shutterstock/MintImages)

Source: Quora



By academic standards, it more than fits the bill.

By academic standards, it more than fits the bill. play

By academic standards, it more than fits the bill.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: Quora



And so does the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

And so does the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). play

And so does the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

(Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock)

Source: Quora



However, neither of these schools is part of the Ivy League conference. The formation of the league had little to do with academia; it is — at it's core — a sports conference, much like the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten Conference (B10), and Pacific-12 Conference (Pac-12).

Stanford University is in the Pac-12 conference. play

Stanford University is in the Pac-12 conference.

(Abbie Parr/Stringer/Getty Images)


The schools within the Ivy League conference compete in all types of sports. From track and field ...

The rivalries date back to the beginning. play

The rivalries date back to the beginning.

(J. A. Hampton/Stringer/Getty Images)


... to crew ...

Pictured is the Princeton rowing crew preparing for a Cornell-Yale race in 1930. play

Pictured is the Princeton rowing crew preparing for a Cornell-Yale race in 1930.

(General Photographic Agency/Stringer/Getty Images)


... baseball ...

... baseball ... play

... baseball ...

(Adam Glanzman/Stringer/Getty Images)


... basketball ...

Penn defeated Harvard 68 to 65 in the 2018 Men's Ivy League Championship Tournament. play

Penn defeated Harvard 68 to 65 in the 2018 Men's Ivy League Championship Tournament.

(Corey Perrine/Stringer/Getty Images)


... and football — just to name a few.

Dartmouth College takes on Yale University in a 2009 football game. play

Dartmouth College takes on Yale University in a 2009 football game.

(AP Photo/Bob Child)


Possibly the most well-known of the Ivy League rivalries is the one between Harvard and Yale.

The term "The Game" refers to the seasonal football game when Harvard and Yale face off. play

The term "The Game" refers to the seasonal football game when Harvard and Yale face off.

(Adam Glanzman/Stringer/Getty Images)

Source: Quora



Even in terms of athletic excellence, though, there's nothing exceptional about the teams at Ivy League schools.

The Michigan State Spartans beat the Harvard Crimson in the Third Round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. play

The Michigan State Spartans beat the Harvard Crimson in the Third Round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)


Because of the academic reputation, high tuition rates, low acceptance rates, and the label of a private college, it's easy to assume that life on any of these campuses is unimaginably luxurious.

The library at Columbia University. play

The library at Columbia University.

(LENS-68/Shutterstock)


The ivy-draped stone buildings do give the scenery a certain nuance ...

Pictured here is a building on the campus of Princeton University. play

Pictured here is a building on the campus of Princeton University.

(Wikipedia)


... but in reality, these campuses aren't much different from others around the country.

... but in reality, these campuses aren't much different from others around the country. play

... but in reality, these campuses aren't much different from others around the country.

(Peter Aaron)


Like many universities, the dorms don't really look like they do in the brochures or movies.

Students may expect room for lounge furniture and workout equipment. play

Students may expect room for lounge furniture and workout equipment.

("Legally Blonde"/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.)


While students may be dreaming of an Elle Woods-esque setup, reality at Harvard looks a bit more like this.

While students may be dreaming of an Elle Woods-esque setup, reality at Harvard looks a bit more like this. play

While students may be dreaming of an Elle Woods-esque setup, reality at Harvard looks a bit more like this.

(Peter Alfred Hess/Flickr)


In fact, living arrangements can be so cramped that students at Harvard have been known to remove their closet doors because there's no room for them to swing open.

In fact, living arrangements can be so cramped that students at Harvard have been known to remove their closet doors because there's no room for them to swing open. play

In fact, living arrangements can be so cramped that students at Harvard have been known to remove their closet doors because there's no room for them to swing open.

(Dan Ray/Flickr)

Source: Quora



Many Ivy universities were some of the first in the country.

A Yale dorm room circa 1908. play

A Yale dorm room circa 1908.

(Hulton Archive/Stringer/Getty Images)


And while that is a great draw for a student looking for rich history ...

Students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green. play

Students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green.

(AP Photo/Jim Cole,)


... it also means there are a number of historical buildings lacking updated necessities like air conditioning.

... it also means there are a number of historical buildings lacking updated necessities like air conditioning. play

... it also means there are a number of historical buildings lacking updated necessities like air conditioning.

(thomas/Flickr)

Source: Quora



The amenities at Ivy League schools are similar to those at other universities. Campuses typically have several gyms for both personal and group fitness ...

Pictured here is the gym at Harvard's Adam House. play

Pictured here is the gym at Harvard's Adam House.

(Tess Heder/Flickr)


... multipurpose common areas and work spaces ...

Pictured is a study space at Dartmouth College. play

Pictured is a study space at Dartmouth College.

(Jeffrey Bary/Flickr)


... and various libraries with different study environments.

One of several libraries at Dartmouth College. play

One of several libraries at Dartmouth College.

(Jeffrey Bary/Flickr)


The stacks inside Brown's John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Library look like those at any normal library.

The stacks inside Brown's John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Library look like those at any normal library. play

The stacks inside Brown's John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Library look like those at any normal library.

(David Hilowitz/Flickr)


And the food in the dining halls is hardly gourmet. After all, "Cafeteria food is cafeteria food," one Quora user wrote.

Food at a Harvard dining hall. play

Food at a Harvard dining hall.

(BerkleeWithSandra/YouTube)

Source: Quora



Students at Ivy schools aren't immune to having to trek across campus during less-than-perfect weather.

A vast campus means lots of walks across it in the rain. play

A vast campus means lots of walks across it in the rain.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)


In fact, since the entire league is located in America's Northeast, they get hit hard with snow and cold during the winter.

Students walked to class at Yale after the "bomb cyclone" in January 2018. play

Students walked to class at Yale after the "bomb cyclone" in January 2018.

(John Moore/Getty Images)


Northeast winters can be extremely tough.

Winter in Cambridge, Massachusetts. play

Winter in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)


Just like anyone else studying in a snow-prone area, Ivy students may have to dig their bikes out of a mound of powder before they can get to class.

Just like anyone else studying in a snow-prone area, Ivy students may have to dig their bikes out of a mound of powder before they can get to class. play

Just like anyone else studying in a snow-prone area, Ivy students may have to dig their bikes out of a mound of powder before they can get to class.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)


The schools have well-earned reputations for stunning architecture ...

The schools have well-earned reputations for stunning architecture ... play

The schools have well-earned reputations for stunning architecture ...

(Hansel Teo/Flickr)


... stone, cathedral-looking buildings ...

The buildings are historic. play

The buildings are historic.

(Christopher Capozziello/Stringer/Getty Images)


... and amazing grounds.

... and amazing grounds. play

... and amazing grounds.

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)


And let's not forget those famously popular iron gates that welcome visitors onto campus.

One set of gates at Yale. play

One set of gates at Yale.

(Thomson Reuters)


But they're not the only schools with beautiful campuses.

Princeton also shows off it's stone-clad buildings. play

Princeton also shows off it's stone-clad buildings.

(Princeton University/Facebook)


Indiana University, Bloomington is well-known for images of these pillars.

Indiana University, Bloomington is well-known for images of these pillars. play

Indiana University, Bloomington is well-known for images of these pillars.

(Wikipedia)

Source: INSIDER



And palm trees make Stanford University's campus a West Coast dream.

And palm trees make Stanford University's campus a West Coast dream. play

And palm trees make Stanford University's campus a West Coast dream.

(turtix/Shutterstock)

Source: INSIDER



The Rutgers campus also has manicured lawns and walkways. The New Jersey school faced off against Princeton in the first game of intercollegiate football in 1869 — it sparked quite the rivalry.

Rutgers is one of nine colonial colleges established before the American Revolution. play

Rutgers is one of nine colonial colleges established before the American Revolution.

(jass/Flickr)

Source: Rutgers and ScarletKnights.com



Wellesley College has the same beautiful buildings.

Wellesley College has the same beautiful buildings. play

Wellesley College has the same beautiful buildings.

(Flicr/redjar)


As does the College of William and Mary.

William and Mary was founded in 1693, making it the second oldest institute of higher education in the US. play

William and Mary was founded in 1693, making it the second oldest institute of higher education in the US.

(Facebook/William and Mary)

Source: William and Mary



The University of Maryland, College Park campus is centered around a brick building-lined mall that's modeled after the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The university was founded in 1856 as an agricultural college, nine years before Cornell. play

The university was founded in 1856 as an agricultural college, nine years before Cornell.

(carmichaellibrary/Flickr)

Source: University of Maryland



When you break down all the elements of Ivy League schools, they're actually very similar to other top universities across the country. Sure, they have their share of famous alumni.

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room. play

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room.

(Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



But, of course, non-Ivys have some pretty famous alumni of their own.

Mark Cuban attended both the University of Pittsburgh and the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. play

Mark Cuban attended both the University of Pittsburgh and the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


Top 3

1 Strategy Starbucks just opened the first of its upscale, stand-alone...bullet
2 All you need to know about developing skills for the futurebullet
3 Strategy 8 signs you’re not ready to start your own businessbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Marriott hotel
Strategy 500 million Marriott customers have had their data hacked after staying at hotels including W, Sheraton, and Westin
J.Crew Factory
Strategy J.Crew is said to be cutting the only line of clothing it sells on Amazon after reports surface that former CEO Mickey Drexler didn't support the deal (AMZN)
Neverven
Strategy J.Crew is reportedly killing its newest brand 16 days after it launched
phone call work freelance
Strategy Forget in-person interviews: Companies are turning to phone calls to hire, and sometimes there isn't even a real person on the line
X
Advertisement