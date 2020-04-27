Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria

The city has recorded 731 cases. This is over half of the total confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said anybody who fails to wear the face mask in public will be punished for flouting the law.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu added that the government will distribute face masks to all residents, thereby expecting that citizens wear the face mask.

Lagos State has a population of about 20 million people. Many of these people live in overcrowded areas.

Meanwhile, Lagos state, Ogun state, and the capital, Abuja state, have been in lockdown for a month.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to decide whether the lockdown will be extended or not later today.

As of Sunday (April 26, 2020), Nigeria had confirmed 1273 cases and 40 deaths.