'We were sober': Burger King finally explains why it tweeted gibberish for hours

Burger King has finally explained its bizarre Twitter rampage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
cini mini play

cini mini

(Burger King)

  • Burger King tweeted gibberish for hours on Wednesday, posting seemingly random strings of letters and numbers.
  • On Thursday, the chain announced on Twitter that it had not been hacked and whoever runs the account was sober.
  • Instead, the nonsense tweets were meant to highlight the return of Cini Minis.

The burger chain kicked off the gibberish spree at noon ET on Wednesday, tweeting a seemingly random string of letters and numbers. For hours, Burger King posted nothing but nonsensical tweets.

The original tweet went viral, with more than 28,000 retweets and more than 76,000 likes. Other brands including Hooters and Little Debbie soon got in on the action, piling on in the confusing social media storm.

Read more: Burger King has been tweeting gibberish nonstop for hours

On Thursday, Burger King finally offered an explanation on Twitter. Its Twitter hadn't been hacked and no one running the account was drunk. Instead, the chain was promoting the return of its mini cinnamon rolls.

The burger chain tweeted:

"so about yesterday:

- we were sober

- we didn't get hacked

- the intern didn't go rogue

- a cat didn't run on the keyboard

CINI MINIS are back you try typing with icing on your hands..."

In light of this new evidence, Business Insider will admit our theory that this was some kind of promotion for the Dogpper, a flame-grilled dog treat that Burger King launched on Wednesday, was wrong.

And, apparently, this was not an instance in which whoever runs Burger King's account wanted to get attention by tweeting random letters and numbers.

