We tried the new Butterfinger next to the candy's old recipe — and the winner is clear

We compared the new and old Butterfinger bars and found the revamped candy far exceeds its predecessor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Butterfinger has a new recipe. play

Butterfinger has a new recipe.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

  • Butterfinger has a new recipe rolling out in 2019.
  • The new recipe uses a different type of peanut and more cocoa, and certain ingredients will be cut.
There's a new Butterfinger in town.

On Thursday, Butterfinger announced a radical revamp for the 95-year-old brand. Starting in 2019, the candy will have a new recipe and wrapper; the bars will use a different type of peanut and more cocoa, and certain ingredients will be cut.

"The priority is really bringing Butterfinger back into the spotlight as a modern-day icon, because it hadn't gotten the attention it warrants in recent years," Kristen Mandel, who oversees the brand's marketing, told Business Insider. "We're excited to have all the resources and investment to put behind it."

Business Insider had the chance to get our hands on the new Butterfinger bar early. We decided to try Butterfinger 2.0 alongside the candy as it is currently sold.

Here's how the old and the new compare:

The difference between the two bars is clear from the packaging alone. While Butterfinger's wrapper has been getting more yellow, the new bar (on top) is a nearly neon shade, with a promise of an "improved recipe" in the corner.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Upon unwrapping, the difference is more nuanced, but still apparent. The new bar is slightly shorter but wider.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


But, the revelation of the new Butterfinger — on the right — only becomes clear when you take a bite. Butterfinger's "crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery" core has always been key to the candy's charm, despite its saccharine taste and tendency to cement teeth together.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The new Butterfinger keeps the iconic texture while slightly dialing back on the sweetness and ratcheting up the peanut flavor for a more complex treat.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Half a dozen taste testers — including one Butterfinger hater — were unanimous: the new core elevates the candy to new heights. Together with a richer chocolate coating, you have a Butterfinger that forgoes tooth-numbing and -cementing sweetness for a more wholesome experience.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Brands often face backlash for recipe tweaks. In this case, any outrage would be undeserved. The new Butterfinger recipe easily beats the prior version, amplifying the flavors without losing what loyalists love about the candy.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


