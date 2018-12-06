Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

We shopped at Dollar General and Five Below to see which rapidly growing discount store offered a better experience, and the winner was clear (FIVE, DG)

Strategy We shopped at Dollar General and Five Below to see which rapidly growing discount store offered a better experience, and the winner was clear (FIVE, DG)

Dollar General and Five Below have both been growing like crazy, with both stores planning to open a ton of new stores in 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dollar General and Five Below both had a lot of clearance sales on top of their already low prices. play

Dollar General and Five Below both had a lot of clearance sales on top of their already low prices.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Dollar stores have been growing like crazy over the past few years.

From 2010 to 2015, dollar-store sales grew from $30.4 billion to $45.3 billion in the United States. Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar have all announced plans to open hundreds of stores this year.

Dollar General currently has around 15,000 locations. This year, it is on track to open 900 stores at a rate of about three stores a day, with plans to open a further 975 stores in 2019. In the third quarter of 2018, Dollar General reported same-store sales were up 2.8%.

While not a traditional dollar store in that its products are priced up to $5, Five Below announced its own plans to grow earlier this year. Five Below reported comparable sales grew by 4.8% in the third quarter, and it opened 53 new stores, bringing its total count to 745.

One of the stores that opened was a flagship location on New York's Fifth Avenue, one of the most expensive shopping destinations in the US.

We compared what it's like to shop at the two rapidly growing dollar stores and found that one offered a far better experience. Here's the verdict:

The Dollar General we visited was in Queens, New York.

The Dollar General we visited was in Queens, New York. play

The Dollar General we visited was in Queens, New York.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


In the front of the store was a table with seasonal summer products that were 40% off.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Also near the front of the store was a small shelf with phone chargers that cost between $5 and 15.

Also near the front of the store was a small shelf with phone chargers that cost between $5 and 15. play

Also near the front of the store was a small shelf with phone chargers that cost between $5 and 15.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The aisles nearest to the entrance were filled with chips and candy anywhere from $1 to $5.

The aisles nearest to the entrance were filled with chips and candy anywhere from $1 to $5. play

The aisles nearest to the entrance were filled with chips and candy anywhere from $1 to $5.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It also carried sodas and energy drinks ...

It also carried sodas and energy drinks ... play

It also carried sodas and energy drinks ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... spices, condiments, pasta, cereal, and other basic food products. There was a decent variety of different brands and sizes, including its own private-label Clover Valley brand.

... spices, condiments, pasta, cereal, and other basic food products. There was a decent variety of different brands and sizes, including its own private-label Clover Valley brand. play

... spices, condiments, pasta, cereal, and other basic food products. There was a decent variety of different brands and sizes, including its own private-label Clover Valley brand.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was a small aisle with drugstore makeup brands like Maybelline and Covergirl, ranging anywhere from $3 to $10 for most products. There were a ton of products crammed into the small space.

There was a small aisle with drugstore makeup brands like Maybelline and Covergirl, ranging anywhere from $3 to $10 for most products. There were a ton of products crammed into the small space. play

There was a small aisle with drugstore makeup brands like Maybelline and Covergirl, ranging anywhere from $3 to $10 for most products. There were a ton of products crammed into the small space.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was a small shelf of $3 books in the back corner of the store, but there wasn't a ton to choose from.

There was a small shelf of $3 books in the back corner of the store, but there wasn't a ton to choose from. play

There was a small shelf of $3 books in the back corner of the store, but there wasn't a ton to choose from.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were a few aisles of home decor and seasonal Halloween and Christmas products, most of which cost $3 or less, but it was pretty messy. There were a lot of empty shelves towards the back of the store.

There were a few aisles of home decor and seasonal Halloween and Christmas products, most of which cost $3 or less, but it was pretty messy. There were a lot of empty shelves towards the back of the store. play

There were a few aisles of home decor and seasonal Halloween and Christmas products, most of which cost $3 or less, but it was pretty messy. There were a lot of empty shelves towards the back of the store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It also had a small selection of toys ...

It also had a small selection of toys ... play

It also had a small selection of toys ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... lots of cleaning supplies, storage bins, and other home products ...

... lots of cleaning supplies, storage bins, and other home products ... play

... lots of cleaning supplies, storage bins, and other home products ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and pet food and toys.

... and pet food and toys. play

... and pet food and toys.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Even though most things in the store were pretty inexpensive as is, there was an entire aisle of products that cost exactly $1.

Even though most things in the store were pretty inexpensive as is, there was an entire aisle of products that cost exactly $1. play

Even though most things in the store were pretty inexpensive as is, there was an entire aisle of products that cost exactly $1.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store also had a clearance section, though it was a bit of a mess.

The store also had a clearance section, though it was a bit of a mess. play

The store also had a clearance section, though it was a bit of a mess.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


By the register were magazines, candy, gum, and other small products. The store had a pretty big variety of products, and even though it was a bit disorganized, you'd definitely be able to find most things you need for under $15.

By the register were magazines, candy, gum, and other small products. The store had a pretty big variety of products, and even though it was a bit disorganized, you'd definitely be able to find most things you need for under $15. play

By the register were magazines, candy, gum, and other small products. The store had a pretty big variety of products, and even though it was a bit disorganized, you'd definitely be able to find most things you need for under $15.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The Five Below we went to was also in Queens.

The Five Below we went to was also in Queens. play

The Five Below we went to was also in Queens.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Even though everything in the store already cost $5 or less, many products were 50% off.

Even though everything in the store already cost $5 or less, many products were 50% off. play

Even though everything in the store already cost $5 or less, many products were 50% off.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Near the front of the store were wheelbarrows filled with school supplies. Dollar General had some school supplies, but not nearly as many as Five Below.

Near the front of the store were wheelbarrows filled with school supplies. Dollar General had some school supplies, but not nearly as many as Five Below. play

Near the front of the store were wheelbarrows filled with school supplies. Dollar General had some school supplies, but not nearly as many as Five Below.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Five Below carried electronics like headphones and phone chargers, and everything cost under $5.

Five Below carried electronics like headphones and phone chargers, and everything cost under $5. play

Five Below carried electronics like headphones and phone chargers, and everything cost under $5.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Five Below didn't carry any food like Dollar General did, but the front of the store was like a small candy store. There was also a small cooler selling drinks like Red Bull and soda for under $5.

Five Below didn't carry any food like Dollar General did, but the front of the store was like a small candy store. There was also a small cooler selling drinks like Red Bull and soda for under $5. play

Five Below didn't carry any food like Dollar General did, but the front of the store was like a small candy store. There was also a small cooler selling drinks like Red Bull and soda for under $5.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were a ton of cosmetics products from drugstore brands and smaller brands alike. There was a surprising amount of all-natural and cruelty-free brands, which are typically more expensive.

There were a ton of cosmetics products from drugstore brands and smaller brands alike. There was a surprising amount of all-natural and cruelty-free brands, which are typically more expensive. play

There were a ton of cosmetics products from drugstore brands and smaller brands alike. There was a surprising amount of all-natural and cruelty-free brands, which are typically more expensive.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was a wall of $5 clothes and shoes, selling simple styles like black boots, plain tank tops, and pajamas that you might also find at a store like Target. The styles were all very basic, and the quality was better than you'd expect on a $5 pair of shoes.

There was a wall of $5 clothes and shoes, selling simple styles like black boots, plain tank tops, and pajamas that you might also find at a store like Target. The styles were all very basic, and the quality was better than you'd expect on a $5 pair of shoes. play

There was a wall of $5 clothes and shoes, selling simple styles like black boots, plain tank tops, and pajamas that you might also find at a store like Target. The styles were all very basic, and the quality was better than you'd expect on a $5 pair of shoes.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The middle of the store had books for $5 or less, and it carried a much bigger selection than Dollar General.

The middle of the store had books for $5 or less, and it carried a much bigger selection than Dollar General. play

The middle of the store had books for $5 or less, and it carried a much bigger selection than Dollar General.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Five Below didn't have seasonal products out yet when we visited, but it did have a lot of home decor products for around the same price as Dollar General.

Five Below didn't have seasonal products out yet when we visited, but it did have a lot of home decor products for around the same price as Dollar General. play

Five Below didn't have seasonal products out yet when we visited, but it did have a lot of home decor products for around the same price as Dollar General.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were toys and games ...

There were toys and games ... play

There were toys and games ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... fitness equipment ...

... fitness equipment ... play

... fitness equipment ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and craft supplies. While it had a lot more toys, games, and arts and crafts supplies, it didn't have as many cleaning supplies or pet products as Dollar General.

... and craft supplies. While it had a lot more toys, games, and arts and crafts supplies, it didn't have as many cleaning supplies or pet products as Dollar General. play

... and craft supplies. While it had a lot more toys, games, and arts and crafts supplies, it didn't have as many cleaning supplies or pet products as Dollar General.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Even though Dollar General had more in terms of food and other necessities, the products that the stores did have in common were higher quality and less expensive at Five Below than Dollar General, and the store was also cleaner, brighter, and more pleasant to shop in, making it the clear winner.

Even though Dollar General had more in terms of food and other necessities, the products that the stores did have in common were higher quality and less expensive at Five Below than Dollar General, and the store was also cleaner, brighter, and more pleasant to shop in, making it the clear winner. play

Even though Dollar General had more in terms of food and other necessities, the products that the stores did have in common were higher quality and less expensive at Five Below than Dollar General, and the store was also cleaner, brighter, and more pleasant to shop in, making it the clear winner.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top 3

1 Strategy Here are the 4 steps to becoming financially free in Nigeriabullet
2 Strategy Nigeria needs to invest heavily in family planning and this...bullet
3 Strategy How Obinwanne Okeke turned a university business into an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Lilian rincon
Strategy A Google director who runs a team of 150 people says she doesn't hire 'rock stars,' but there are 3 qualities she looks for instead
A former Kellogg worker faces up to three years in prison for urinating on the cereal production line.
Strategy A man faces up to 3 years in prison after urinating on a Kellogg cereal conveyor belt, but it reveals an even more disturbing truth plaguing workers
TJ Maxx stores offer a treasure-hunt experience.
Strategy TJ Maxx has thrived while other retailers struggle in an evolving shopping industry. We shopped there and saw why. (TJX)
null
Strategy Baby boomers: Tell us your funniest or weirdest workplace story from your 20s
X
Advertisement