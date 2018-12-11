We shopped at American Eagle and saw why it's so popular with teens right now (AEO)

news

American Eagle is hugely popular with teens right now.

American Eagle Outfitters reported on Tuesday that comparable sales were up 5% for its namesake brand and 32% for Aerie.

When we visited the store, we saw why teens love it so much.

American Eagle Outfitters is having a moment.

On Tuesday, American Eagle reported that comparable sales were up 5% for its namesake brand in the most recent quarter.

American Eagle can thank its sister store Aerie for its recent success. In the third quarter, comparable sales were up a whopping 32% at Aerie, the lingerie brand that has been winning over customers with campaigns focused on body positivity and female empowerment.

American Eagle itself is also doing well. When we visited an American Eagle store, we found that it was bright and upbeat. Both American Eagle and the attached Aerie boutique seemed to be focused on comfort above anything else, with almost everything in-store being advertised as "cozy" and "plush."

In October, a Piper Jaffray survey of 8,600 teens across the United States found that American Eagle is teens' second favorite brand, behind only Nike.

Here's what it was like to shop there:

I went to an American Eagle store in Midtown Manhattan.

The store was very bright and upbeat.

The first floor of the store carried women's clothing.

Things like jackets were typically over $100, but otherwise, it wasn't particularly expensive. Sweaters generally cost between $25 and $50.

Most products in store were on sale, many as much as 50% off.

$50 jeans lined the walls of the store. It carried a variety of different sizes and styles.

There were also leggings and slippers. Most products were being advertised as "cozy" and "comfortable," as opposed to "trendy."

Near the fleece-lined leggings were piles of plush sweaters.

Men's clothing was on the second floor.

There were just as many sale signs as there were downstairs, and the same emphasis on comfort.

There was a lot of denim for sale and sweaters piled up everywhere.

An accessories wall carried mugs, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and even a fleece fanny pack. Everything was 40% off.

There was also a ton of outerwear on sale for 50% off.

Attached to the American Eagle store was a four-floor Aerie store.

Aerie's comparable sales were up 32% in the third quarter.

There seemed to be a lot of overlap between American Eagle and Aerie.

Both stores seemed to be emphasizing empowerment, self-love, and comfort.

The combination of reasonable prices, uplifting messages, and emphasis on comfort made it clear why the store continues to resonate with young, American teens that are craving authenticity from their brands.