We shopped at American Eagle and saw why it's so popular with teens right now (AEO)

Teens love American Eagle. We visited the store and saw why it's doing so well.

Teens love American Eagle. We visited the store and saw why it's doing so well.

  Published: , Refreshed:
American Eagle and Aerie are all about self-love and empowerment.

American Eagle and Aerie are all about self-love and empowerment.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • American Eagle is hugely popular with teens right now.
  • American Eagle Outfitters reported on Tuesday that comparable sales were up 5% for its namesake brand and 32% for Aerie.
  • When we visited the store, we saw why teens love it so much.

American Eagle Outfitters is having a moment.

On Tuesday, American Eagle reported that comparable sales were up 5% for its namesake brand in the most recent quarter.

American Eagle can thank its sister store Aerie for its recent success. In the third quarter, comparable sales were up a whopping 32% at Aerie, the lingerie brand that has been winning over customers with campaigns focused on body positivity and female empowerment.

American Eagle itself is also doing well. When we visited an American Eagle store, we found that it was bright and upbeat. Both American Eagle and the attached Aerie boutique seemed to be focused on comfort above anything else, with almost everything in-store being advertised as "cozy" and "plush."

In October, a Piper Jaffray survey of 8,600 teens across the United States found that American Eagle is teens' second favorite brand, behind only Nike.

Here's what it was like to shop there:

I went to an American Eagle store in Midtown Manhattan.

I went to an American Eagle store in Midtown Manhattan. play

I went to an American Eagle store in Midtown Manhattan.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)


The store was very bright and upbeat.

The store was very bright and upbeat. play

The store was very bright and upbeat.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The first floor of the store carried women's clothing.

The first floor of the store carried women's clothing. play

The first floor of the store carried women's clothing.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Things like jackets were typically over $100, but otherwise, it wasn't particularly expensive. Sweaters generally cost between $25 and $50.

Things like jackets were typically over $100, but otherwise, it wasn't particularly expensive. Sweaters generally cost between $25 and $50. play

Things like jackets were typically over $100, but otherwise, it wasn't particularly expensive. Sweaters generally cost between $25 and $50.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Most products in store were on sale, many as much as 50% off.

Most products in store were on sale, many as much as 50% off. play

Most products in store were on sale, many as much as 50% off.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


$50 jeans lined the walls of the store. It carried a variety of different sizes and styles.

$50 jeans lined the walls of the store. It carried a variety of different sizes and styles. play

$50 jeans lined the walls of the store. It carried a variety of different sizes and styles.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were also leggings and slippers. Most products were being advertised as "cozy" and "comfortable," as opposed to "trendy."

There were also leggings and slippers. Most products were being advertised as "cozy" and "comfortable," as opposed to "trendy." play

There were also leggings and slippers. Most products were being advertised as "cozy" and "comfortable," as opposed to "trendy."

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Near the fleece-lined leggings were piles of plush sweaters.

Near the fleece-lined leggings were piles of plush sweaters. play

Near the fleece-lined leggings were piles of plush sweaters.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Men's clothing was on the second floor.

Men's clothing was on the second floor. play

Men's clothing was on the second floor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There were just as many sale signs as there were downstairs, and the same emphasis on comfort.

There were just as many sale signs as there were downstairs, and the same emphasis on comfort. play

There were just as many sale signs as there were downstairs, and the same emphasis on comfort.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was a lot of denim for sale and sweaters piled up everywhere.

There was a lot of denim for sale and sweaters piled up everywhere. play

There was a lot of denim for sale and sweaters piled up everywhere.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


An accessories wall carried mugs, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and even a fleece fanny pack. Everything was 40% off.

An accessories wall carried mugs, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and even a fleece fanny pack. Everything was 40% off. play

An accessories wall carried mugs, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and even a fleece fanny pack. Everything was 40% off.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There was also a ton of outerwear on sale for 50% off.

There was also a ton of outerwear on sale for 50% off. play

There was also a ton of outerwear on sale for 50% off.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Attached to the American Eagle store was a four-floor Aerie store.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Aerie's comparable sales were up 32% in the third quarter.

Aerie's comparable sales were up 32% in the third quarter. play

Aerie's comparable sales were up 32% in the third quarter.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There seemed to be a lot of overlap between American Eagle and Aerie.

There seemed to be a lot of overlap between American Eagle and Aerie. play

There seemed to be a lot of overlap between American Eagle and Aerie.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Both stores seemed to be emphasizing empowerment, self-love, and comfort.

Both stores seemed to be emphasizing empowerment, self-love, and comfort. play

Both stores seemed to be emphasizing empowerment, self-love, and comfort.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

The combination of reasonable prices, uplifting messages, and emphasis on comfort made it clear why the store continues to resonate with young, American teens that are craving authenticity from their brands.



