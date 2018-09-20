Pulse.ng logo
We had millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time

Cracker Barrel is a popular Southern-style chain restaurant and road trip stop known for their hearty food and unique gift shop. It's a cult-favorite in the South, beloved for their Southern-style cooking. We had millennials try everything from country fried steak to sawmill gravy for the first time. Following is a transcript of the video.

Irene: Hey guys! So we’re on our way to try Cracker Barrel. There isn’t one in New York, so we’re going on a short road trip to New Jersey!

Nick: Woo!

We ordered four of Cracker Barrel's most popular items. We even had our coworkers try it.

Nian: Gelatinous. It tastes very gelatinous.

Nico: It’s really good!

Nick: It looks really good, smells really good. So let's dig in!

Chicken n' Dumplins

Irene: I know you can't judge it by its appearance but I am a little suspicious.

Shirley: It looks a little bit sad.

Nico: It looks just kind of mushy.

Nian: It doesn’t look super appetizing and it definitely doesn’t look like a dumpling.

Irene: I don't think these should be called dumplings because these aren't dumplings.

Nian: Gelatinous. It tastes very gelatinous.

Nico: It wasn’t bad, the texture was a little weird, it’s kind of mushy in my mouth but the taste is really good. I really do like the taste of it.

Country Fried Steak

Nick: I've never had a deep fried steak. It just sounds like I'm going to have a heart attack.

Travis: This does not look good - to be honest.

Solete: It doesn’t look like a steak at all.

Hannah: I do not know what country fried steak is.

Irene: It's kind of salty.

Nick: It tastes a little bit like a hamburger.

Hannah: It tastes like the worst hamburger I’ve eaten in my whole life.

Travis: I don’t really know what it tastes like.

Solete: It’s edible.

Loaded Hashbrown Casserole

Irene: So now we have the Hashbrown Casserole, so it's a casserole made of, presumably hash browns.

Nick: And cheese?

Nico: It just kind of looks pale and a little sad.

Shirley: The Hashbrown Casserole does look appetizing because it has cheese in it and I love cheese.

Irene: I don't think you like it

Nick: It's not bad.

Nico: That’s delicious! That’s awesome. It just tastes like a hash brown, you can’t really mess that up.

Shirley: It’s pretty good. I like hash browns and this is no different. I enjoy it.

Macaroni n' Cheese

Nian: Usually I love mac ‘n’ cheese but this looks a little...I don’t know, it looks a little sad.

Travis: It looks fine.

Hannah: I didn't eat a lot of the cafeteria meals in middle school growing up but this is what that food looks like.

Nick: It's definitely unlike any mac 'n' cheese I've had before.

Irene: I feel like the noodles are bigger?

Nick: Also, the cheese tastes different than what I'm used to.

Nian: Is this great? No.

Travis: Hmm. I mean it kind of tastes like what you might expect from a fast food place.

Hannah: It was okay. It was just mac ‘n’ cheese, there wasn’t really anything special about it.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Irene: I want one of these in New York just so I can drink sweet tea every day.

Irene: It's very satisfying. Southern food is comfort food so I like that.

Nick: I definitely feel like I'd eat this when I'm sad.

Travis: I think Cracker Barrel’s food is okay. It’s not the best; I’ve had a lot better from similar chain restaurants.

Nico: I wouldn’t judge it by how it looks because the taste is actually really delicious.

Nico: If I ever go to Cracker Barrel in real life, I’d definitely get the country fried steak.

Nian: I can see why people would like this but personally it’s just not for me.

Solete: I’m not used to this kind of food but I would eat this and I like it.

What do you think of Cracker Barrel?

