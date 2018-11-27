Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

We compared Dunkin's first store to its brand-new 'store of the future' — and it showed how far the coffee giant has come (DNKN)

Strategy We compared Dunkin's first store to its brand-new 'store of the future' — and it showed how far the coffee giant has come (DNKN)

Dunkin's "store of the future" opened up just minutes away from the original Dunkin' Donuts. Here's how the two stores compare.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The first Dunkin' Donuts still has the original signage. play

The first Dunkin' Donuts still has the original signage.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
  • Dunkin' Donuts— which is now just Dunkin'— revealed its plans for the "store of the future" in early September, starting with a name change that rolled out to about 50 stores earlier this year.
  • The name change is the beginning of a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks, espresso machines, and more.
  • The first store of the future opened in Quincy, Massachusetts, less than five minutes from the original Dunkin' Donuts store. Here's how the new Dunkin' compares to the original.
Dunkin' Donuts — now just Dunkin' — revealed its plans for its "store of the future" experience in early September, starting with a name change that rolled out to about 50 stores earlier this year.

But the name change is only the beginning for Dunkin'. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire is undergoing a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks. The rebrand also includes a focus on its new espresso, which required installing brand-new espresso machines at every store possible and conducting four- to five-hour training sessions for store managers nationwide.

The first Dunkin' store to be rebranded is located in Quincy, Massachusetts, less than a five-minute drive from the original Dunkin' Donuts, which opened in 1950. The newer Quincy store has the new espresso machines, a mobile-order pickup station, a front-facing bakery case, an expanded grab-and-go selection, and a unique, two-lane drive-thru that caters to mobile orders.

Even though the original Dunkin' Donuts has been remodeled in the years since it opened, it lacks most of the upgrades that the store of the future has.

The original Dunkin' and the brand-new store of the future are owned by the same franchisees, Victor and Octavio Carvalho. The second-generation franchisees told reporters earlier this month that Dunkin's rebranding efforts and focus on espresso is the "right thing to do."

"The commitment is worth it in the long run," Victor Carvalho said.

Here's how the store of the future compares to the original Dunkin' Donuts:

The original Dunkin' Donuts opened in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The inside of the store is pretty small. It looks like your typical Dunkin' Donuts.

The inside of the store is pretty small. It looks like your typical Dunkin' Donuts. play

The inside of the store is pretty small. It looks like your typical Dunkin' Donuts.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There are a few elements inside that are part of the rebrand, like the forward-facing bakery case.

There are a few elements inside that are part of the rebrand, like the forward-facing bakery case. play

There are a few elements inside that are part of the rebrand, like the forward-facing bakery case.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


But a lot of the food is still kept on shelves behind the counter.

But a lot of the food is still kept on shelves behind the counter. play

But a lot of the food is still kept on shelves behind the counter.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The original store's menus were recently upgraded to the digital menu boards that most other Dunkin' stores have.

The original store's menus were recently upgraded to the digital menu boards that most other Dunkin' stores have. play

The original store's menus were recently upgraded to the digital menu boards that most other Dunkin' stores have.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


And it has the new espresso machines set up, though they're hard to see behind the counter.

And it has the new espresso machines set up, though they're hard to see behind the counter. play

And it has the new espresso machines set up, though they're hard to see behind the counter.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The grab-and-go section is pretty small. It's mostly cold drinks, and there isn't a lot of food to choose from.

The grab-and-go section is pretty small. It's mostly cold drinks, and there isn't a lot of food to choose from. play

The grab-and-go section is pretty small. It's mostly cold drinks, and there isn't a lot of food to choose from.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The original Dunkin' has a pick-up area for mobile and in-store orders. There isn't anything designated for mobile orders specifically.

The original Dunkin' has a pick-up area for mobile and in-store orders. There isn't anything designated for mobile orders specifically. play

The original Dunkin' has a pick-up area for mobile and in-store orders. There isn't anything designated for mobile orders specifically.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There are only two small tables in the back of the store. Hanging on the wall are framed photos and documents from when the store first opened, before it was remodeled to look like most other Dunkin's.

There are only two small tables in the back of the store. Hanging on the wall are framed photos and documents from when the store first opened, before it was remodeled to look like most other Dunkin's. play

There are only two small tables in the back of the store. Hanging on the wall are framed photos and documents from when the store first opened, before it was remodeled to look like most other Dunkin's.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store of the future, just a few minutes away from the original store, looks drastically different on the outside.

The store of the future, just a few minutes away from the original store, looks drastically different on the outside. play

The store of the future, just a few minutes away from the original store, looks drastically different on the outside.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store itself is much bigger and brighter than the original store. It has a more modern feel to it.

The store itself is much bigger and brighter than the original store. It has a more modern feel to it. play

The store itself is much bigger and brighter than the original store. It has a more modern feel to it.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


And there is a lot more seating.

And there is a lot more seating. play

And there is a lot more seating.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store of the future uses only the front-facing bakery cases, instead of leaving some food behind the counter.

The store of the future uses only the front-facing bakery cases, instead of leaving some food behind the counter. play

The store of the future uses only the front-facing bakery cases, instead of leaving some food behind the counter.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Nothing used to prepare food is hidden from view at this Dunkin'. It also has the new espresso machines ...

Nothing used to prepare food is hidden from view at this Dunkin'. It also has the new espresso machines ... play

Nothing used to prepare food is hidden from view at this Dunkin'. It also has the new espresso machines ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and cold-brew taps.

... and cold-brew taps. play

... and cold-brew taps.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store of the future has a designated mobile-order pickup area ...

The store of the future has a designated mobile-order pickup area ... play

The store of the future has a designated mobile-order pickup area ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and a separate mobile order drive-thru lane.

... and a separate mobile order drive-thru lane. play

... and a separate mobile order drive-thru lane.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The grab-and-go selection is more than double the size as at the original store.

The grab-and-go selection is more than double the size as at the original store. play

The grab-and-go selection is more than double the size as at the original store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The original Dunkin' has nostalgic elements like the signage and photos, but it's clear how drastically different it is from Dunkin's store of the future down the road.

The original Dunkin' has nostalgic elements like the signage and photos, but it's clear how drastically different it is from Dunkin's store of the future down the road. play

The original Dunkin' has nostalgic elements like the signage and photos, but it's clear how drastically different it is from Dunkin's store of the future down the road.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The store of the future was bigger, brighter, and more high-tech than the original, which felt like any other Dunkin' store.

The store of the future was bigger, brighter, and more high-tech than the original, which felt like any other Dunkin' store. play

The store of the future was bigger, brighter, and more high-tech than the original, which felt like any other Dunkin' store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top 3

1 Strategy Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria wins Business Day Merchant Bank of...bullet
2 Strategy Amazon may have just had its best Black Friday yet. Here's...bullet
3 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Don't avoid tough conversations — "going ugly" benefits all parties in a relationship.
Strategy A business school professor who studied 20,000 startup founders says 'going ugly' can be the key to a successful partnership — or marriage
The Echo Dot was one of the top-selling items on Amazon on Cyber Monday.
Strategy Amazon reveals the best-selling items that it says helped Cyber Monday become its biggest sales day in history (AMZN)
null
Strategy People travel thousands of miles to sell Christmas trees on the streets of Manhattan — meet an Alaskan family who has been doing it for 21 years
Starbucks' Juniper Latte hits menus on Tuesday.
Strategy Starbucks has debuted a new holiday beverage as it doubles down on festive cheer (SBUX)
X
Advertisement