The Company’s General Manager West Africa, Mr. Bamidele Amao stated that the support of the Nigerian Government including the Lagos State Government would help improve the value the company can bring to the country as it enters the Nigerian market.

During a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Government ably represented by the Lagos State Honourable Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Akande, Amao said that Upfield is aware of the commercial potentials of Lagos State and indeed Nigeria, hence the desire of the Company to establish and invest in the country.

“Nigeria remains one of the largest, if not the largest economy in Africa. The Federal Government and indeed the Lagos State Government continue to attract investment through some dynamic policies with a view to investments in areas where the country has competitive advantage to grow its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

“At Upfield, our commitments are clear; investing in human and capital resources that would serve in creating employment and improve the standard of living in the communities and countries where we operate. We pride ourselves in providing high-quality products that better the quality of life of our consumers to be healthier and happier. Product quality and doings things sustainably are core to the successful operation of our business,” Amao said.

In her response, Honourable Akande welcomed the decision of the management of Upfield to site their office in the state, stating that the decision further affirms the status of Lagos State as the commercial hub of the country while creating employment opportunities for residents.

L-R: Omotola Oyebanjo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication Africa, Upfield; Bamidele Amao, General Manager West Africa, Upfield; Hon. Dr. Mrs Lola Akande, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives, Gianluca Mormile, Head of Operations Africa, Asia & Australia Upfield during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives.

“Our mission in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives is to promote sustainable commercial and industrial growth through improved business support policies and infrastructure. We are therefore happy that Upfield is investing in Lagos State which will be beneficial in terms of increased job opportunities and revenue. Be assured we will give you the necessary support to help you grow and thrive in Lagos State.”

Further soliciting the Lagos State’s support, Upfield’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications for Africa, Motola Oyebanjo acknowledged that “It is on record that Lagos state has been home to many multinational organisations and startups with many of them still doing very well with their businesses. If the government and good people of Lagos State did not provide an enabling environment for these businesses, the stories might have been different. The same courtesy is what we hope to experience doing business in Lagos State, even as we intend to significantly invest in infrastructure and support the State in building stronger bilateral relationships between Nigeria and the Netherlands.”

Other members of the Upfield visiting team include the Head of Operations for Africa, Asia and Australia, Gianluca Mormile, Chief Financial Officer West Africa, Eric Epee and the Head of Supply Chain West Africa, Aneto Okeke. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mrs. Bolajoko Balogun and other leaders of the Ministry were on hand to welcome the Upfield team.

With headquarters in Amsterdam, Upfield sells its products in over 95 countries and has 17 manufacturing sites throughout the world. The Company employs over 3000 Associates globally.

Since 1871, Upfield’s product brands have been the authority in the spreads category which gives the Company unmatched experience, know-how and inspiration. The Company is the number one producer of plant-based spreads globally, with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands FLORA, RAMA, BLUE BAND, PROACTIV, BECEL, and COUNTRY CROCK.

Upfield’s purpose is to make people healthier and happier with delicious, plant-based nutritious products that are better for the planet. The Company is focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting and have superior quality and helps deliver a “Better Plant-based Future.”

