Sixth Sense is a furniture and interior decoration brand. Tope is a graduate with a degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, however, she opted to pursue a Diploma in Interior Designs in 2002 at Ivory House School in Lagos.

A multi-passionate entrepreneur, Tope is an alumni of The Sheffield School of Interiors and The Ivy School Of Interiors Bath, England, from where she received an Advanced Diploma in Interior Design.

Over the years, Tope has learnt to own her story, and is very passionate about sharing her life experiences through her writings, master classes, conferences and the various platforms she is invited to speak.

Tope’s firm, Sixth Sense, was formally established in 2004 even though she had been doing business under the name Sixth Sense since 1999 as an undergraduate. With four offices in Lagos so far and numerous awards under her belt, Temitope Olagbegi has also launched an academy that trains Interior Design enthusiasts.

Watch episode below:

More About Massilia Motors

Massilia Motors is the joint venture of the CFAO group and the Chanrai group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. With operations run by the CFAO group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Line-up includes: ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport and the L200 pick-up



More About Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October, 2015 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa. Business leaders that have been featured on the show include Adebola Williams of Red Media; Audu Maikori of Chocolate City Group; Noble Igwe of 360 Group; Bola Ray of EIB Networks; Alex Brahm of SMSGH; Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo whilst discovering inspiring CEOs like lawyer Aderemi Oguntoye of Oguntoye and Oguntoye; Senyo Hosi of Ghana Chambers of Bulk Oil Distributors;Farida Bedwei of Logiciel; Ukinebo Dare of Poise; Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers; Ran Neu-Ner, Co-CEO at The Creative Counsel; Shukri Toefy, CEO at creative advertising agency, Fort and Ade Adegoke of Oando Foundation amongst others.

With over 100 episodes till date, and serial entrepreneur, Familusi Akin Babajide, Mr FAB as the host, Under 40 CEOs has since gone on to inspire and motivate millions of would-be young business leaders across Africa to take action and join in the rebuilding and re-shaping of the African continent. Under 40 CEOs currently reaches an odd 875,000 viewers every week with a social media following of over 170,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 9 million.

