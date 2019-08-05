Who else is as excited about getting into the 5th gear in Week 5 of Under 40 CEOs – Drive Your Ambition? Forget August Visitors as we have lined up an amazing set of August Riders who will be taking a ride with Mr FAB as usual. This week he drives the Chief Executive Officer at Afritickets to work in the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. We know you’re itching to watch, but who exactly is Olaotan Towry-Coker?

Olaotan Towry-Coker is a passionate entrepreneur with over 14 years experience in incubating and growing early-stage businesses. His professional background spans multiple sectors including Oil and gas, publishing, advertising, technology and real estate. Driven by a continual search for excellence and a passionate desire and drive to solve problems and impact people across many divides, Olaotan Towry-Coker exemplifies what it means to be a young African professional and entrepreneur on a journey of conceiving ideas, creating solutions and delivering change that gives greater meaning to lives. Olaotan Towry-Coker is the founder and CEO of Afritickets.

More About Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October, 2015 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa. Business.

leaders that have been featured on the show include Adebola Williams of Red Media; Audu Maikori of Chocolate City Group; Noble Igwe of 360 Group; Bola Ray of EIB Networks; Alex Brahm of SMSGH; Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo whilst discovering inspiring CEOs like lawyer Aderemi Oguntoye of Oguntoye and Oguntoye; Senyo Hosi of Ghana Chambers of Bulk Oil Distributors;Farida Bedwei of Logiciel; Ukinebo Dare of Poise; Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers; Ran Neu-Ner, Co-CEO at The Creative Counsel; Shukri Toefy, CEO at creative advertising agency, Fort and Ade Adegoke of Oando Foundation amongst others.

With over 100 episodes till date, and serial entrepreneur, Familusi Akin Babajide, Mr FAB as the host, Under 40 CEOs has since gone on to inspire and motivate millions of would-be young business leaders across Africa to take action and join in the rebuilding and re-shaping of the African continent. Under 40 CEOs currently reaches an odd 875,000 viewers every week with a social media following of over 170,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 9 million.

