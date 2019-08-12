We are definitely not slowing down as we get into the 6th week of Under 40 CEOs – Drive Your Ambition! Who do we have riding the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport with Mr FAB this week? - Abiola Adekoya. Why does she deserve to take this ride? Please read below and then watch!

Abiola Adekoya’s endorsements on LinkedIn will pretty much tell you what she’s about - Investment Banking, Financial Modeling, Fixed Income, Corporate Finance, Capital Markets and Financial Markets rank highest on her list of endorsements. A graduate of Economics from the University of Lagos, Abiola would later attend The Lagos Business School her Masters degree in Business Administration.

She has risen through the ranks from being a Banking officer at Access Bank to becoming the Managing Director of FBN Securities by 2013. Today Abiola is the CEO of RMB Stockbrokers Nigeria Limited a subsidiary of First Rand Group, arguably the largest financial services firm on the African Continent.

Watch episode below:

Episode 6:

Trailer

More About Massilia Motors

Massilia Motors is the joint venture of the CFAO group and the Chanrai group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. With operations run by the CFAO group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Line-up includes: ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport and the L200 pick-up

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ng/

More About Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October, 2015 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa. Business.

leaders that have been featured on the show include Adebola Williams of Red Media; Audu Maikori of Chocolate City Group; Noble Igwe of 360 Group; Bola Ray of EIB Networks; Alex Brahm of SMSGH; Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo whilst discovering inspiring CEOs like lawyer Aderemi Oguntoye of Oguntoye and Oguntoye; Senyo Hosi of Ghana Chambers of Bulk Oil Distributors;Farida Bedwei of Logiciel; Ukinebo Dare of Poise; Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers; Ran Neu-Ner, Co-CEO at The Creative Counsel; Shukri Toefy, CEO at creative adverting agency, Fort and Ade Adegoke of Oando Foundation amongst others.

With over 100 episodes till date, and serial entrepreneur, Familusi Akin Babajide, Mr FAB as the host, Under 40 CEOs has since gone on to inspire and motivate millions of would-be young business leaders across Africa to take action and join in the rebuilding and re-shaping of the African continent. Under 40 CEOs currently reaches an odd 875,000 viewers every week with a social media following of over 170,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 9 million.

