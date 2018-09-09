Walmart says these will be the 40 toys every kid wants this holiday (WMT)

news

Walmart has unveiled its top toys of 2018 list, where it enlisted kids and "toy influencers" to predict the toys every kid will want this holiday.

This year Walmart's list has 40 toys, on categories like collectibles, toys delivered from entertainment properties, big brands, and innovation.

Walmart's VP of toys, Anne Marie Kehoe, said that Walmart is greatly expanding its toy assortment with "more than we’ve ever carried before."

Walmart is already kicking off the holiday shopping season — this year, with a bang.

The retailer has announced it will be expanding its assortment of toys before the holiday season kicks off with "more toys than we've ever carried before," Walmart VP of toys Anne Marie Kehoe said in a press conference announcing the plans.

Walmart will be expanding its selection by 40% online, and 30% of the toys it's stocking in stores will be brand new. The store will also be expanding its toy selection in stores with more toys and more aisles to stock them.

This year, Walmart will have 1,000 toys exclusive to the retailer, with 300 that are brand new and never-before-seen.

As usual, the company did its research to find out the top toys for the holiday before the busiest retail season rolls around again. The company brought in hundreds of kids to test and play with dozens of toys so the store could see what resonated the most as their favorites. Walmart also enlisted the help of some "toy influencers" to help it decide what to put on its list.

Based on that, Walmart selected the top 40 toys it thinks every kid will covet this year. That's up from the selection of 25 toys in previous years.

"We're proud of having kids help us select these toys. They’re the ones that make it happen and show us the way," Kehoe said.

This year, many of the changes Walmart is making to its toy section, which it is calling America’s Best Toy Shop, are permanent and will last even after the holiday season is over.

Barbie Dreamhouse

Price: $180

Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway

Price: $40

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage

Price: $160 Walmart exclusive

LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster

Price: $89

Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack

Price: $40

Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex

Price: $60

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper

Price: $398 Walmart exclusive

Razor Ultra Spark Scooter

Price: $50

Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie

Price: $40

Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity

Price: $59, Walmart exclusive.

Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands

Price: $25

Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex

Price: $99

Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll

Price: $30

Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On

Price: $60 Walmart exclusive

Paw Patrol Fire Truck

Price: $60

Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset

Price: $35 Walmart exclusive

PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset

Price: $40

New product from Hatchimal, announced October 5

Little Live Pets Wrapples

Price: $15

LOL Surprise House

Price: $200

Lost Kitties

Price: $20 (multipack)

Moj Moj Claw Machine

Price: $50

Fingerlings Hugs

Price: $30

Num Nom Silly Shakes Maker

Price: $35

PikMi Pops Super Flip

Price: $45

Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg

Price: $40

Treasure X Single Pack

Price: $10

Air Hogs Supernova

Price: $37

All Star Hover Board

Price: $148 Walmart exclusive

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car

Price: $50

Kumi Kreator

Price: $30

Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy

Price: $55

Polaris 1.5 RC

Price: $90 Walmart exclusive

Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro

Price: $40

Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony

Price: $398 Walmart exclusive

STEM Jr. Wonder Lab

Price: $115

Terra Sect RC

Price: $30

Trail Buster RC

Price: $50 Walmart exclusive

VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk

Price: $55

Zoom Tubes Car Trax

Price: $30