Walmart says these will be the 40 toys every kid wants this holiday (WMT)

Walmart is already kicking off the holiday shopping season — this year, with a bang.
The retailer has announced it will be expanding its assortment of toys before the holiday season kicks off with "more toys than we've ever carried before," Walmart VP of toys Anne Marie Kehoe said in a press conference announcing the plans.
Walmart will be expanding its selection by 40% online, and 30% of the toys it's stocking in stores will be brand new. The store will also be expanding its toy selection in stores with more toys and more aisles to stock them.
This year, Walmart will have 1,000 toys exclusive to the retailer, with 300 that are brand new and never-before-seen.
As usual, the company did its research to find out the top toys for the holiday before the busiest retail season rolls around again. The company brought in hundreds of kids to test and play with dozens of toys so the store could see what resonated the most as their favorites. Walmart also enlisted the help of some "toy influencers" to help it decide what to put on its list.
Based on that, Walmart selected the top 40 toys it thinks every kid will covet this year. That's up from the selection of 25 toys in previous years.
"We're proud of having kids help us select these toys. They’re the ones that make it happen and show us the way," Kehoe said.
This year, many of the changes Walmart is making to its toy section, which it is calling America’s Best Toy Shop, are permanent and will last even after the holiday season is over.
Barbie Dreamhouse
play
Barbie Dreamhouse (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $180
Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway
Price: $40
Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage
play
Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $160 Walmart exclusive
LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster
play
LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $89
Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack
play
Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $40
Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex
play
Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $60
Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper
play
Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper (Walmart)
Price: $398 Walmart exclusive
Razor Ultra Spark Scooter
play
Razor Ultra Spark Scooter (Walmart)
Price: $50
Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie
play
Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $40
Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity
play
Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity (Walmart)
Price: $59, Walmart exclusive.
Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands
play
Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $25
Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex
play
Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $99
Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll
play
Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $30
Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On
play
Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On (Walmart)
Price: $60 Walmart exclusive
Paw Patrol Fire Truck
play
Paw Patrol Fire Truck (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $60
Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset
play
Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $35 Walmart exclusive
PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset
play
PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $40
New product from Hatchimal, announced October 5
play
New product from Hatchimal, announced October 5 (Walmart)
Little Live Pets Wrapples
play
Little Live Pets Wrapples (Walmart)
Price: $15
LOL Surprise House
play
LOL Surprise House (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $200
Lost Kitties
play
Lost Kitties (Walmart)
Price: $20 (multipack)
Moj Moj Claw Machine
play
Moj Moj Claw Machine (Walmart)
Price: $50
Fingerlings Hugs
play
Fingerlings Hugs (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $30
Num Nom Silly Shakes Maker
play
Num Nom Silly Shakes Maker (Walmart)
Price: $35
PikMi Pops Super Flip
play
PikMi Pops Super Flip (Walmart)
Price: $45
Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg
play
Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $40
Treasure X Single Pack
play
Treasure X Single Pack (Walmart)
Price: $10
Air Hogs Supernova
play
Air Hogs Supernova (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $37
All Star Hover Board
play
All Star Hover Board (Walmart)
Price: $148 Walmart exclusive
Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car
play
Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car (Walmart)
Price: $50
Kumi Kreator
play
Kumi Kreator (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $30
Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy
play
Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $55
Polaris 1.5 RC
play
Polaris 1.5 RC (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $90 Walmart exclusive
Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro
play
Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $40
Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony
play
Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony (Walmart)
Price: $398 Walmart exclusive
STEM Jr. Wonder Lab
play
STEM Jr. Wonder Lab (Walmart)
Price: $115
Terra Sect RC
play
Terra Sect RC (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $30
Trail Buster RC
play
Trail Buster RC (Walmart)
Price: $50 Walmart exclusive
VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk
play
VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
Price: $55
Zoom Tubes Car Trax
play
Zoom Tubes Car Trax (Walmart)
Price: $30