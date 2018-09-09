Pulse.ng logo
Walmart says these will be the 40 toys every kid wants this holiday (WMT)

Strategy Walmart says these will be the 40 toys every kid wants this holiday (WMT)

Walmart enlisted kids help to try and predict what toys will go crazy this holiday season. Along with other changes, Walmart is making moves to have its biggest holiday season ever.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

  • Walmart has unveiled its top toys of 2018 list, where it enlisted kids and "toy influencers" to predict the toys every kid will want this holiday.
  • This year Walmart's list has 40 toys, on categories like collectibles, toys delivered from entertainment properties, big brands, and innovation.
  • Walmart's VP of toys, Anne Marie Kehoe, said that Walmart is greatly expanding its toy assortment with "more than we’ve ever carried before."

Walmart is already kicking off the holiday shopping season — this year, with a bang.

The retailer has announced it will be expanding its assortment of toys before the holiday season kicks off with "more toys than we've ever carried before," Walmart VP of toys Anne Marie Kehoe said in a press conference announcing the plans.

Walmart will be expanding its selection by 40% online, and 30% of the toys it's stocking in stores will be brand new. The store will also be expanding its toy selection in stores with more toys and more aisles to stock them.

This year, Walmart will have 1,000 toys exclusive to the retailer, with 300 that are brand new and never-before-seen.

As usual, the company did its research to find out the top toys for the holiday before the busiest retail season rolls around again. The company brought in hundreds of kids to test and play with dozens of toys so the store could see what resonated the most as their favorites. Walmart also enlisted the help of some "toy influencers" to help it decide what to put on its list.

Based on that, Walmart selected the top 40 toys it thinks every kid will covet this year. That's up from the selection of 25 toys in previous years.

"We're proud of having kids help us select these toys. They’re the ones that make it happen and show us the way," Kehoe said.

This year, many of the changes Walmart is making to its toy section, which it is calling America’s Best Toy Shop, are permanent and will last even after the holiday season is over.

Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie Dreamhouse play

Barbie Dreamhouse

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $180



Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway

Price: $40



Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage play

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $160 Walmart exclusive



LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster

LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster play

LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $89



Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack

Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack play

Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $40



Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex

Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex play

Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $60



Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper play

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper

(Walmart)

Price: $398 Walmart exclusive



Razor Ultra Spark Scooter

Razor Ultra Spark Scooter play

Razor Ultra Spark Scooter

(Walmart)

Price: $50



Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie

Sing &amp; Spin Scooter Minnie play

Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $40



Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity

Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity play

Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity

(Walmart)

Price: $59, Walmart exclusive.



Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands

Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands play

Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $25



Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex

Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex play

Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $99



Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll

Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll play

Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $30



Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On

Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On play

Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On

(Walmart)

Price: $60 Walmart exclusive



Paw Patrol Fire Truck

Paw Patrol Fire Truck play

Paw Patrol Fire Truck

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $60



Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset

Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset play

Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $35 Walmart exclusive



PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset

PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset play

PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $40



New product from Hatchimal, announced October 5

New product from Hatchimal, announced October 5 play

New product from Hatchimal, announced October 5

(Walmart)


Little Live Pets Wrapples

Little Live Pets Wrapples play

Little Live Pets Wrapples

(Walmart)

Price: $15



LOL Surprise House

LOL Surprise House play

LOL Surprise House

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $200



Lost Kitties

Lost Kitties play

Lost Kitties

(Walmart)

Price: $20 (multipack)



Moj Moj Claw Machine

Moj Moj Claw Machine play

Moj Moj Claw Machine

(Walmart)

Price: $50



Fingerlings Hugs

Fingerlings Hugs play

Fingerlings Hugs

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $30



Num Nom Silly Shakes Maker

Num Nom Silly Shakes Maker play

Num Nom Silly Shakes Maker

(Walmart)

Price: $35



PikMi Pops Super Flip

PikMi Pops Super Flip play

PikMi Pops Super Flip

(Walmart)

Price: $45



Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg

Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg play

Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $40



Treasure X Single Pack

Treasure X Single Pack play

Treasure X Single Pack

(Walmart)

Price: $10



Air Hogs Supernova

Air Hogs Supernova play

Air Hogs Supernova

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $37



All Star Hover Board

All Star Hover Board play

All Star Hover Board

(Walmart)

Price: $148 Walmart exclusive



Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car

Fisher Price Laugh &amp; Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car play

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car

(Walmart)

Price: $50



Kumi Kreator

Kumi Kreator play

Kumi Kreator

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $30



Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy

Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy play

Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $55



Polaris 1.5 RC

Polaris 1.5 RC play

Polaris 1.5 RC

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $90 Walmart exclusive



Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro

Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro play

Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $40



Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony

Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony play

Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony

(Walmart)

Price: $398 Walmart exclusive



STEM Jr. Wonder Lab

STEM Jr. Wonder Lab play

STEM Jr. Wonder Lab

(Walmart)

Price: $115



Terra Sect RC

Terra Sect RC play

Terra Sect RC

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $30



Trail Buster RC

Trail Buster RC play

Trail Buster RC

(Walmart)

Price: $50 Walmart exclusive



VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk

VTech Explore &amp; Write Activity Desk play

VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Price: $55



Zoom Tubes Car Trax

Zoom Tubes Car Trax play

Zoom Tubes Car Trax

(Walmart)

Price: $30



