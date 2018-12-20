Walmart has revealed its online best sellers for 2018.

The shopping giant analyzed the top-selling items in each state, excluding some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.

Some of the most popular items across several states included paper towels, Crayola crayons, and Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumblers.

Walmart has revealed its online best sellers for 2018.

The online arm of the retail giant analyzed the top-selling items across every state in the US and found some interesting patterns. It excluded some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.

The top sellers were determined by data from sales on Walmart.com, but they don't include Walmart's online grocery service.

2018 was a major year for Walmart's online sales it became the third-biggest online retailer based on revenue, according to eMarketer, though it is still behind eBay and Amazon. According to eMarketer, Walmart will have 4% of all online retail sales in the US by the end of this year.

Some states were practical with their online shopping habits.Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island all had paper towels as their top-selling item. Other states were more concerned with entertainment, with Connecticut stocking up on "Avengers: Infinity War" Blu-rays and California buying Nintendo Switch consoles.

See what the top-selling items were in each state:

Alaska: Coconut Milk

Walmart

Alabama: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Arkansas: Instant Pot

Walmart

Arizona: Ozark Trail 12-Ounce Can Cooler

Walmart

California: Nintendo Switch Console

Walmart

Colorado: Inflatable Airbed Mattress

Walmart

Connecticut: "Avengers: Infinity War" Blu-ray

Walmart

District of Columbia: Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa

Walmart

Delaware: Google Chromecast

Walmart

Florida: Google Chromecast

Walmart

Georgia: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Hawaii: Instant Pot

Walmart

Iowa: Instant Pot

Walmart

Idaho: Easy-Bake Oven Refill

Walmart

Illinois: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Indiana: Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Walmart

Kansas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

Kentucky: Disposable Washcloths

Walmart

Louisiana: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Massachusetts: Paper Towels

Walmart

Maryland: Paper Towels

Walmart

Maine: Condensed Milk

Walmart

Michigan: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

Minnesota: Folgers Coffee

Walmart

Missouri: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

Mississippi: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Montana: Folgers Coffee

Walmart

North Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

North Dakota: Great Value Lemonade

Walmart

Nebraska: Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea

Walmart

New Hampshire: Dell 15.6" HD Touch Screen Laptop

Walmart

New Jersey: Paper Towels

Walmart

New Mexico: Mason Jars

Walmart

Nevada: Flamin' Hot Cheetos Puffs

Walmart

New York: Paper Towels

Walmart

Ohio: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

Oklahoma: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Oregon: Pure Cane Sugar

Walmart

Pennsylvania: Paper Towels

Walmart

Rhode Island: Paper Towels

Walmart

South Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

South Dakota: Folgers Coffee

Walmart

Tennessee: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Texas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

Utah: Instant Pot

Walmart

Virginia: Crayola Crayons

Walmart

Vermont: Del Monte Creamed Corn

Walmart

Washington: Toilet Paper

Walmart

Wisconsin: PUR Water Replacement Filters

Walmart

West Virginia: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Walmart

Wyoming: Freez Pak Reusable Ice

Walmart

See Also:

SEE ALSO: Dollar Tree and Dollar General have a secret weapon for keeping their prices so low