- Walmart has revealed its online best sellers for 2018.
- The shopping giant analyzed the top-selling items in each state, excluding some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.
- Some of the most popular items across several states included paper towels, Crayola crayons, and Ozark Trail 20-ounce tumblers.
The online arm of the retail giant analyzed the top-selling items across every state in the US and found some interesting patterns. It excluded some top-selling items that were popular across the country, like HDTVs and private-label Mainstays pillows.
The top sellers were determined by data from sales on Walmart.com, but they don't include Walmart's online grocery service.
2018 was a major year for Walmart's online sales it became the third-biggest online retailer based on revenue, according to eMarketer, though it is still behind eBay and Amazon. According to eMarketer, Walmart will have 4% of all online retail sales in the US by the end of this year.
Some states were practical with their online shopping habits.Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island all had paper towels as their top-selling item. Other states were more concerned with entertainment, with Connecticut stocking up on "Avengers: Infinity War" Blu-rays and California buying Nintendo Switch consoles.
See what the top-selling items were in each state:
Alaska: Coconut Milk
Alabama: Crayola Crayons
Arkansas: Instant Pot
Arizona: Ozark Trail 12-Ounce Can Cooler
California: Nintendo Switch Console
Colorado: Inflatable Airbed Mattress
Connecticut: "Avengers: Infinity War" Blu-ray
District of Columbia: Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa
Delaware: Google Chromecast
Florida: Google Chromecast
Georgia: Crayola Crayons
Hawaii: Instant Pot
Iowa: Instant Pot
Idaho: Easy-Bake Oven Refill
Illinois: Crayola Crayons
Indiana: Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Kansas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
Kentucky: Disposable Washcloths
Louisiana: Crayola Crayons
Massachusetts: Paper Towels
Maryland: Paper Towels
Maine: Condensed Milk
Michigan: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
Minnesota: Folgers Coffee
Missouri: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
Mississippi: Crayola Crayons
Montana: Folgers Coffee
North Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
North Dakota: Great Value Lemonade
Nebraska: Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea
New Hampshire: Dell 15.6" HD Touch Screen Laptop
New Jersey: Paper Towels
New Mexico: Mason Jars
Nevada: Flamin' Hot Cheetos Puffs
New York: Paper Towels
Ohio: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
Oklahoma: Crayola Crayons
Oregon: Pure Cane Sugar
Pennsylvania: Paper Towels
Rhode Island: Paper Towels
South Carolina: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
South Dakota: Folgers Coffee
Tennessee: Crayola Crayons
Texas: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
Utah: Instant Pot
Virginia: Crayola Crayons
Vermont: Del Monte Creamed Corn
Washington: Toilet Paper
Wisconsin: PUR Water Replacement Filters
West Virginia: Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
Wyoming: Freez Pak Reusable Ice
