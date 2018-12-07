Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Walmart CEO reveals why Trump's trade war with China still has him worried over rising prices (WMT)

Strategy Walmart CEO reveals why Trump's trade war with China still has him worried over rising prices (WMT)

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is once again speaking out against US President Donald Trump's trade war with China.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ivanka Trump Doug McMillan play

Ivanka Trump Doug McMillan

(Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

  • Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC that consumers will take the hit if the US trade war with China escalates.
  • He added that US President Donald Trump's tariffs have created "uncertainty as it relates to pricing."
  • Walmart has established itself as a major critic of Trump's trade policies as they pertain to China.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is sounding the alarm on the US-China trade war once more.

"We worry about next spring, next summer, next fall what customers will have to pay if tariffs do escalate," McMillon told CNBC on Thursday.

McMillon's expressed concerns about a worsening trade war come amid the 90-day ceasefire US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to at the recent G20 summit. But despite this pause, analysts are predicting that the two sides will fail to come to an agreement in 90 days.

McMillon said Trump's policy on tariffs has created "uncertainty as it relates to pricing."

Read more: For the first time, China confirmed major details about the Trump-Xi trade deal. It could only intensify the scramble over the next 90 days.

"It causes us to start thinking about where we want to source goods from," McMillon said. According to the CEO, China is Walmart's second-largest source of goods, after the US.

McMillon told CNBC that, while Walmart has been able to keep prices down for the time being, certain "categories" of products are especially in danger of seeing a price hike due to the trade war. Business Insider's Bob Bryan previously reported that items like gas grills, video cables, bicycles, futons, mattresses, and Christmas lights are all especially at risk.

And this isn't the first time that Walmart has weighed in on Trump's trade policy. Back in September, the retailer published a letter saying that it was "very concerned" about how the trade war would possibly "raise prices on consumers and tax American business and manufacturers."

Top 3

1 Strategy Warren Buffett just gave the best career advice you will ever getbullet
2 Strategy TJ Maxx has thrived while other retailers struggle in an...bullet
3 Strategy We shopped at Dollar General and Five Below to see which...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Lululemon
Strategy Lululemon is testing an Amazon Prime-style membership as athleisure competition heats up (LULU)
One of the world's most prolific investors says there are two things you've got to have to be wildly successful.
Strategy Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham said there are 2 things everyone needs to be wildly successful
McDonald's cheesy bacon fries are already for sale in Hawaii.
Strategy McDonald's is launching cheesy bacon fries across the US in 2019, leaked photos reveal (MCD)
Nigeria's Boko Haram is still the second deadliest terrorist group in the world - Report
Strategy Nigeria's Boko Haram is still the second deadliest terrorist group in the world - Report
X
Advertisement