According to graphic online, this is due to a restructuring exercise at the telecom company.

Those who have been affected have agreed on the severance packages with the management of the company. However, there are some affected staff who are not happy about their severance package.

The retrenchment is expected to take effect from October 2019.

Speaking to graphic online the External Affairs Director of Vodafone Ghana, Gayheart Mensah said that the company was restructuring "how it operates in order to remain fit-for-purpose, agile and numble."

He said this was to make the company more efficient and competitive in order to ensure a sustainable operation that delivers an exciting future - the promise Vodafone makes to its customers."

"The restructuring involves consolidation and alignment of various roles in the organisation. The aim is to improve the various points at which Vodafone touches its customers, streamline the go-to-market approach and position the company to take advantage of new opportunities in the industry," Mr Mensah explained.

"The exercise will have implications for some roles in the organisation. Vodafone assures that employees in the impacted roles will be treated with respect and decency and in accordance with the country's labour laws and the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) of the company," he added.