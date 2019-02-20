Vodafone Ghana has appointed its first Ghanaian CEO.

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai will replace the current CEO Yolanda Cuba.

Her appointment takes effect from April 1, 2019.

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai has been appointed by Vodafone Ghana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from April 1, 2019.

This makes Mrs Obo-Nai the first Ghanaian CEO of the company.

A statement released by Vodafone Ghana said the new CEO is “an Engineer by profession, she comes into her new role with 22 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications. In addition, she has extensive commercial experience in the telecommunications industry.”

Before she was appointed as CEO, Mrs Obo-Nai was the Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations of Vodafone Ghana.

She joined Vodafone Ghana as a Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Executive Committee in January 2011.

Prior to that, she had worked for 14 years with Millicom Ghana Limited, operators of Tigo.

Commenting on her appointment. Mrs Obo-Nai said “I am looking forward to taking up my new role and leading the company in the next phase of its development. My focus will be to continue to push the boundaries of innovation and position Vodafone as a key challenger in the market. Together with the outstanding staff, we have at Vodafone Ghana, I am confident that the company will remain a strong competitor in the industry here in Ghana.”

Mrs Obo-Nai will be replacing Yolanda Cuba who is returning to Vodacom Group in South Africa in April, after successfully serving her three-year tenure in Ghana.

It was during Yolanda’s tenure that Vodafone Ghana concluded the acquisition of 4G spectrum. She also saw to the restructuring of the company’s balance sheet and enhanced commercial performance in the market. Vodafone Ghana’s shareholder relationships also benefited from her guidance.

Ms Cuba said, “I congratulate Patricia on her new appointment. I believe that Vodafone is well positioned and will continue to prosper under Patricia’s leadership. The adoption of 4G technology will bring new services to customers and propel the company to the next level. I have enjoyed my tenure in Ghana and I wish Patricia and the team great success.”

Qualification

Mrs Obo-Nai holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), an Executive MBA in Project Management from the University of Ghana, Legon, an Executive Education from Insead, France and also from the Kellogg School of Management, USA.

She is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, (GHIE) and a passionate lover of movies.