The Ghana Embassy in the USA explained that the move is to manage the pressure on issuing high volumes of visas.

This was revealed in a statement from the government while the country commemorates the Year of Return.

“The new arrangements are expected to simplify check-in procedures for boarding passengers and ease the burden on travellers who are unable to obtain Ghanaian visas in their countries of residence. The new arrangements are valid until January 2020,” the statement said.

Visa shortage

The Ghana consulate in the United State recently announced that applying for a Ghana visa at the consulate will no longer be a straightforward process for people seeking visas, for at least now.

This, the consulate says, is due to some exhaustion of supply of the visas.

The Honorary Consulate General of Ghana in Houston, U.S has published the non-issuance of visas on its website.

In a statement, the consulate said “we have exhausted our supply of visas, we are unable to fulfil any applications at this time. We are expecting a supply of fresh visas from the embassy shortly.

But the government says to curb the menace, it will issue visa on arrival for visitors.