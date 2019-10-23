Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that Ghana will soon start exporting elctricity to Mali and Niger.

Ghana already exports electricity to Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin and Burkina Faso.

The Vice President said measures are being put in place to export power to more countries in the sub-region.

Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghana is working to become a major exporter of power in the West Africa sub-region after the country started exporting electricity to Burkina Faso.

Ghana already exports electricity to Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, and Benin regularly. Burkina Faso has joined the three.

Speaking at the 3rd Ecowas Sustainable Energy Forum in Accra, Dr Bawumia said the government has plans to export power to countries such as Niger and Mali.

“Ghana has also expanded the reach of exporting power to the regional block to improve the socio-economic conditions of our neighbours. Apart from power exports to Togo and Benin, we have also started the export of affordable and reliable electricity to Burkina Faso,” the Vice President revealed.

Dr Bawumia explained that Ghana is undertaking grid expansions which will help in the further exports to other West African countries in the sub-region including those in Sahelian regions such as Niger and Mali.

“We also continue to work to ensure that we have a robust and financially strong power sector in Ghana to support the ECOWAS regional efforts in the long term.

To ensure that Ghana remains committed to its renewable energy portfolio standards, we have completed a comprehensive National Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP) with a comprehensive strategy for implementation. As a government, we would ensure that the plan is implemented to the letter,” Dr. Bawumia added.