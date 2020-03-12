At a high-powered delegation meeting in Accra, the UN officials present said it has evidence of fraudulent activities being perpetrated by two institutions.

One of such group calls itself the United Nations youth. This group poses as one of the UN’s agencies and has appointed resident representatives.

A scam letter with a purported endorsement from the former minister for foreign affairs Hannah Tetteh was tendered as part of the evidence and illegal dealings of the group.

The UN Resident Coordinator Sylvia Lopez-Ekra said that a notice has been sent to the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to deal with the matter.

“We have no relationship with them, two different groups actually, so we are getting concerned that the name of the UN is being abused and of course it can lead to money being lost to the victims. it can lead to identity theft so we would kindly request the support of the ministry in helping to deal with this. We have sent it to the national security and also to the Inspector General of Police.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, assured the UN delegation that the matter would be dealt with.

He added that the UN would also be consulted in accrediting some international organisations or groupings.

Those present at the meeting were officials of the foreign affairs ministry and all heads of UN organisations in Ghana.