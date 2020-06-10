The BBC said that President Museveni said the country’s Ministry of Health was planning to develop a 9,000-bed facility but he instructed them to increase the capacity.

He said even though Uganda had managed to prevent coronavirus-related deaths the numbers may increase and there could be deaths.

Uganda has so far recorded 657 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

The lockdown restrictions in the country were eased at the beginning of June due to economic factors among others.

President Museveni, is, however, concerned that some people are not following regulations to social distance by attending burials and weddings.

He encouraged people to adhere to the safety protocols since that will stop community transmissions of the virus.