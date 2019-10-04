Nigeria is said to have closed the borders in a move by the government to stop about 45 products from being smuggled into the country from other ECOWAS member states.

Also, some ECOWAS citizens who have had brushes with the law are allegedly being repatriated by Nigeria, yet the populace nation is said to be preventing other nations from deporting Nigerians in a similar situation.

GUTA, hence, said the closure is impeding the free movement of people, goods and services to and from the affected ECOWAS state.

According to the association, ECOWAS has, since, not issued any statement in that regard.”

GUTA captured this in a statement it issued on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

It said the ineffectiveness of ECOWAS intervening in the issue was rendering the protocols of the regional body, whose posturing it said, smacks of unfairness and lack of equity.

“It was observed that whenever Ghana decides to enforce its laws, ECOWAS Commission steps in to put pressure in the name of sub-regional integration whiles they [ECOWAS] look on for Nigeria to have her own way anytime it suits her,” the statement said.

GUTA has consequently asked Ghanaian authorities to “strictly enforce” the country’s laws “within the context of the ECOWAS protocol.”