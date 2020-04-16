The 2020 International Workers’ Day of Solidarity (May Day) falls on Friday, May 1, 2020.

However, in a statement, the TUC said due to the ban on public events and gatherings it will not be possible to hold the activities scheduled for the one-day event.

“As usual, the Organised LabourNational May Day Planning Committee, I regret to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 May Day activities have been cancelled, in compliance with the Restriction on Movement of Persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings nationwide.”

“We urge all workers to stay at home on May Day and continue to comply with all the relevant safety protocols in the fight against Coronavirus. We hope to continue the celebration of May Day in 2021,” the statement added.

Ghana has so far recorded 641 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths. Meanwhile, 83 patients have recovered in Ghana.