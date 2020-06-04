The survey showed that the price of fresh tomatoes saw the highest increase in May 2020.

The average price of a 72 kilogram crate of the commodity increased by almost 13% to record GHC933; from the GHC826 it recorded the month before.

There was a drop in the price of millet for the same period.

The survey looked at twelve food items including tubers, grains and vegetables, across seven markets across the country.

A 72-kilogram crate of tomato went for GHC1600 as the highest in Dambai while the least price of the commodity was at GHC420 in Tamale.

Fresh tubers of cassava followed with an average market price of GHC139.83; from the GHC124.33.

The percentage increase in price was 12.47%. The highest increase in price of GHC160 was recorded in Accra while Kumasi recorded the lowest price of GHC90.

Again, groundnut, gari and the pona (variety of yam) recorded price increases ranging between 2.91% and 2.74%.

The price of a 50-kilogram bag of imported rice increased by 0.44%, while a 100-kilogram bag of local white rice recorded a drop in price. The price dropped from GHC346 to GHC344.

In all, three food items recorded a drop in prices between April and May.

These were local rice, millet and white cowpea.