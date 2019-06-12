In a statement released by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said that the National Security officials examined all the travel advisories on Monday (June 10, 2019) and concluded that there was no actionable intelligence nor an imminent threat to Ghana.

“Ghana’s safety and risk profiles remain largely unchanged despite recent events in the sub-region. The security apparatus of the nation continues to be retooled and vigilant to tackle any major security threat within the jurisdiction,” the statement said.

The Canadian government issued alert to its citizens in Ghana to step up their security after two of its nationals in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi were kidnapped.

British citizens living in Ghana were also cautioned by their government to be vigilant as terrorists are likely to carry out attacks in Ghana.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. Terrorist groups associated with al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Islamic State of Libya and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) present a threat in the region. These groups have demonstrated capability and intent by mounting attacks against security forces and civilians in several countries, most recently in Burkina Faso and Mali.”

“While there have been no recent attacks in Ghana, you should remain vigilant, particularly in northern border areas and in busy public locations (including beach resorts, hotels, cafes, restaurants and places of worship) across the country,” the alert on the UK government website stated.

An increasing trend of kidnappings in Ghana has left citizens worried and security agencies on high alert.