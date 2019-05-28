Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare is a student of DPS International in Ghana.

He won the 2019 National Spelling Bee in Ghana taking over from Shifa Amankwa-Gabbey who was the champion last year.

Yoofi Baah of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School was the first runner-up and Jeremy Agyei Baafour-Agyei also of DPS International Ghana was the 2nd Runner-up.

Winning the competition in Ghana, qualified him to contest in the United States of America (USA).

The 13-year old National Champion has arrived in the USA to participate in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He will be competing with 564 other Spellers from several other countries.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah paid a visit to Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare to welcome him to the USA.

Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare was accompanied by Salomé Dzakpasu, Programs Coordinator and Emmanuel Afful, Deputy National Coach of The Spelling Bee.