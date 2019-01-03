Antonio Edem Asinyo is the first black African President of the World’s University Debate Championship (WUDC) Council.

A Ghanaian, Antonio Edem Asinyo has been elected as the first black African President of the World’s University Debate Championship (WUDC) Council.

He is the first Ghanaian to be elected to occupy this position after 39 years of the existence of the global debate circuit.

Antonio, who is also a coach of the University of Ghana Debate Society was elected on January 1, 2019, at the 39th edition of the WUDC in Cape Town, South Africa.

He is taking over the presidency from Nishith Hedge from the University of Edinburgh and shall serve in this capacity during the next world championship to be held in Thailand in 2020.

He is expected to serve a one-year renewable tenure of office, together with other elected world council officers; Mexico’s Julio Meyer as Registrar, Tshiamo Malatjii of South Africa and New Zealand’s Kerrin R-s as Secretary and Equity Officer respectively.

One of their key roles is to supervise the organization of the next edition of the competition.

This is not Antonio’s first time of making Ghana proud.

A year ago, he was appointed by the International Debating Committee Council to serve on a four-member equity committee of the Championship in Mexico City.