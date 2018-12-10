These will be the biggest trends in grocery shopping for 2019, according to one of the top delivery companies

news

2019 is set to be an exciting year for food retail thanks to technological innovation in the industry and exciting startups constantly pushing the boundaries.

The online grocer FreshDirect has put together a list of what it predicts will be the top 10 food trends for the year ahead. The list was curated by a team of in-house food and wine experts.

"Our FreshDirect and FoodKick food experts are constantly working with farmers, fishermen, artisans, and producers to source high-quality, great tasting products for our customers," Scott Crawford, the chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, said in a statement to the press on Thursday.

FoodKick is FreshDirect's same-day alcohol and essentials delivery business.

"These deep relationships paired with FoodKick's ability to work with emerging brands place us at the cutting edge of what's happening in food, and we're excited to announce what we see as the major trends and influences coming in 2019 and beyond," Crawford continued.

See the trends FreshDirect has identified below:

Fresh alternatives to shelf food

Consumers can expect to see more innovation of so-called shelf-stable food such as pasta sauces or protein bars, which typically aren't refrigerated before they are opened but will be after they are made with fresher ingredients.

CBD-infused foods

Cannabidiol, an ingredient derived from the cannabis plant that has been linked to a range of health benefits, has become one of the most talked-about ingredients of 2018, with retailers selling products as varied as CBD teas, beer alternatives, dog treats, coffee, and supplements.

The report predicts it's on its way to becoming a major trend in food as well.

Canned fish

Canned fish is in vogue thanks to trendy restaurants putting it on their menus. Now, we can expect to see grocers jumping on the bandwagon.

"The canned format allows for unique experimentation, fostering the ability for consumers to try rare and flavorful species from all over the world, regardless of season," FreshDirect wrote in its press release.

Oats

Oat milk has become the hot new product in the dairy-free aisle and is positioned to take over nut milks as the leading milk alternative.

Oat milk is a more sustainable and less water-intensive milk alternative than almond milk, and it's often less expensive.

According to FreshDirect, we should expect to see more oat-based products in 2019, including yogurts and cheeses.

Spice packets

Consumers are looking for complete convenience when it comes to cooking, and spice packets and simmer sauces are coming to their rescue.

"These flavorful packets can spice up protein, noodles, or veggies in a portion-controlled, convenient, and simple way," FreshDirect said. "Premium spice packets fit into the developing themes of portion control and one-time use, giving consumers more options with less commitment."

Cheaper organic food

Customers are increasingly becoming more open to buying organic food that may not yet carry a formal certification.

According to FreshDirect, its sister company FoodKick started an initiative to support local farms by buying all their produce during their transitional stage, the three-year process that farms have to undertake to transition to organic farming practices.

"Customers can support local farmers and their better growing practices, while getting produce grown with organic methods before its certification at lower-than-organic prices," FreshDirect said.

Cauliflower

The cauliflower craze is already well-established in the US, but we can expect to see it creeping its way into more of our meals.

The vegetable is now used as an alternative to grains — cauliflower-based pizzas, rice, and crackers are a few examples of this trend.

Healthy kids' snacks

Kids' snacking is about to get a lot healthier; cookies and crackers are out, and nutritious alternatives are in.

Even ice cream is getting a makeover. The trendy food startup Peek-a-Boo has created new recipes that bring vegetables into the mix.

Technology enables seasonal produce to be available year-round

Innovation in food production will enable out-of-season strains and varietals to be grown locally, FreshDirect said.

This means we can expect to see more tropical produce on the shelves in 2019.

Healthier drinks

Healthier drinks will be the flavor of 2019. Expect to see more drinks with lower alcohol volume, such as ciders and session IPAs, as well as nonalcoholic spirits and digestive-enhancement alcoholic beverages like Kombrewcha.