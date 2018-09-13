These are the brands with the most loyal shoppers

news

Walmart and Amazon have some of the most loyal customers, according to a recent study by Morning Consult.

The firm recently conducted a study about what drives brand loyalty among shoppers. According to the firm, 90% of shoppers associate the word "reliable" with brands they are loyal to. Other factors that the firm found influenced loyalty were prices, quality, customer service, and company ethics.

Morning Consult asked thousands of consumers to think of a brand they are loyal to and name the first one that came to mind. Out of 6,600 people surveyed, 1,262 said they are most loyal to Walmart, and 854 said they are most loyal to Amazon.

The smartphone industry also has a lot of loyal customers. According to Morning Consult, 61% of smartphone owners are likely to buy a new phone from the same manufacturer as their current phone.

These are the top 20 brands consumers are most loyal to, according to the number of times they were mentioned in the study:

20. Microsoft: 39 mentions

19. Ebay: 40 mentions

18. Publix: 41 mentions

17. Meijer: 42 mentions

16. Macy's: 45 mentions

15. Best Buy: 48 mentions

14. Samsung: 51 mentions

13. Kohl's: 53 mentions

12. Home Depot: 59 mentions

11. Starbucks: 64 mentions

10. Lowe's: 64 mentions

9. Nike: 78 mentions

8. Coca-Cola: 81 mentions

7. McDonald's: 85 mentions

6. Costco: 102 mentions

5. Kroger: 110 mentions

4. Apple: 212 mentions

3. Target: 385 mentions

2. Amazon: 854 mentions

1. Walmart: 1,262 mentions