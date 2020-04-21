The Press Freedom Index is published every year for almost two decades. It ranks 180 countries and territories based on "the level of pluralism, media independence, self-censorship, legal framework, and transparency," according to RSF.

The report categorized the media climate in the world as a “very serious situation”, “difficult situation”, “problematic situation”, “satisfactory situation” and “good situation”.

The report categorized only 7.79% of the countries as good. This is a decline from the 8% recorded in the previous year (2019).

In Africa, Eritrea is named as the country with the worst press freedom while Namibia is on top.

The report added that “Press freedom remains highly fragile in sub-Saharan Africa. The fall of several dictators and authoritarian governments in recent years in countries such as Angola (up three at 106th), Ethiopia (up 11 at 99th), Gambia (up five at 87th), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (up 4 at 150th), Sudan (up 16 at 159th) and Zimbabwe (up one at 126th), has loosened the noose on journalists in these countries.”

The RSF added that 102 journalists have been killed in the continent over the past 10 years.

“Half of them in Somalia (up one at 163rd). Somalia remains the most dangerous country for reporters despite significant progress towards punishing police officers and military personnel who commit violence against media workers.”

Here are 5 best African countries for press freedom:

Namibia (23, global rank)

Cape Verde (25)

Ghana (30)

South Africa (31)

Burkina Faso (38)

These are the 5 worst African countries for press freedom: