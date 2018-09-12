Pulse.ng logo
These are America's favorite restaurant chains

Chick-fil-A, Subway, and Five Guys are some of America's favorite food chains, according to a study by the Harris Poll. The Harris Poll's EquiTrend study moniters thousands of brands to find the best brands in cateogries like media, travel, retail, restaurants, and more.

Taco Bell was voted America's favorite Mexican restaurant. play

The Harris Poll's EquiTrend study monitors thousands of brands to find the top one in categories including media, travel, finance, entertainment, retail, and restaurants. The EquiTrend ratings are based on familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration.

This year, more than 77,000 US consumers assessed more than 3,000 brands across 300 categories. 80 brands were named "Brand of the Year" in categories like best coffee shop and best Mexican restaurant.

Last year, Moe's triumphed over Taco Bell and Chipotle to win the best fast-casual Mexican category, but this year, Taco Bell was back on top. See which other brands are Americans' favorites:

Burger Restaurant: Five Guys

Casual Dining (tie): The Cheesecake Factory

Casual Dining (tie): Texas Roadhouse

Chicken Restaurant: Chick-Fil-A

Coffee Shop: Krispy Kreme

Ice Cream Shop: Ben & Jerry's

Mexican Restaurant: Taco Bell

Pizza Chain: Blaze Pizza

Sandwich Shop (tie): Panera Bread

Sandwich Shop (tie): Subway

