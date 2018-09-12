These are America's favorite restaurant chains

news
Chick-fil-A, Subway, and Five Guys are some of America's favorite restaurant chains, according to an annual study by The Harris Poll.
The Harris Poll's EquiTrend study monitors thousands of brands to find the top one in categories including media, travel, finance, entertainment, retail, and restaurants. The EquiTrend ratings are based on familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration.
This year, more than 77,000 US consumers assessed more than 3,000 brands across 300 categories. 80 brands were named "Brand of the Year" in categories like best coffee shop and best Mexican restaurant.
Last year, Moe's triumphed over Taco Bell and Chipotle to win the best fast-casual Mexican category, but this year, Taco Bell was back on top. See which other brands are Americans' favorites:
Burger Restaurant: Five Guys
Burger Restaurant: Five Guys (Hollis Johnson)
Casual Dining (tie): The Cheesecake Factory
Casual Dining (tie): The Cheesecake Factory (Shutterstock)
Casual Dining (tie): Texas Roadhouse
Casual Dining (tie): Texas Roadhouse (Facebook/Texas Roadhouse)
Chicken Restaurant: Chick-Fil-A
Chicken Restaurant: Chick-Fil-A (Chick-fil-A)
Coffee Shop: Krispy Kreme
Coffee Shop: Krispy Kreme (Facebook/Krispy Kreme)
Ice Cream Shop: Ben & Jerry's
Ice Cream Shop: Ben & Jerry's (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
Mexican Restaurant: Taco Bell
Mexican Restaurant: Taco Bell (AP/Wilfredo Lee)
Pizza Chain: Blaze Pizza
Pizza Chain: Blaze Pizza (Facebook/BlazePizza)
Sandwich Shop (tie): Panera Bread
Sandwich Shop (tie): Panera Bread (John Gress / Reuters)
Sandwich Shop (tie): Subway
Sandwich Shop (tie): Subway (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)