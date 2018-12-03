These 5 free courses are what you need to boost your career

news

Every year, Nigeria churns out thousands of graduates who lack the skills needed to advance in this digital age.

One reason for this is the outdated curricula which fail to match up to the 21st-century education offered in advanced countries.

Speaking at the 2017 international conference organized by the Nigerian Computer Society, the guest speaker, Vanguard reports that Prof Remi Sonaiya lamented over this gap between university curricula and the current job market.

"My thinking is that we need to completely overhaul the curriculum in our schools, right from the primary school. We are not teaching our children what they need to learn," he said.

While we wait for the education system to be overhauled, we should definitely take advantage of all the tools the internet has to offer. One of them being Google courses.

Through its initiative - Grow with Google, the company has released five free online courses. The fact that they are all free and cover everything from LinkedIn strategies to launching a startup makes them perfect for the average Nigerian looking to gain major valuable skills that will make them stand out, instantly triple their chances of getting employed and help them become the inventors and innovators this country desperately needs.

Here are some free online courses to help you boost your career:

Strengthen your LinkedIn network and brand

This course offers everything you need to become a seasoned networker. In one week, you gain the skills you need to make a good elevator pitch, how to make the most of LinkedIn and importantly how to write the kind of emails that will get people to respond.

Get your startup started

This self-paced course, which takes approximately three weeks, will help anyone who wants to launch a startup. It will help you develop your business idea, pitch it and learn how to find financing for your startup.

App marketing

Apart from launching a startup, Google offers a course for people looking to create an app. The course, which lasts for two weeks, is also perfect for digital marketing.

App monetisation

Looking to start a side hustle, then you should definitely take advantage of this course, which lasts for a month. It offers the tools necessary for generating money from apps or online content. It also helps you understand how to monetize certain products that people expect to be free.

Product design

Here, you get the help you need to refine your idea, create a mockup, and design it on time. It also helps you to determine whether your product will be viable in the marketplace.