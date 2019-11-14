For this edition of the breakfast meeting, our expert panel will take a deep dive into the following subjects: The future of money; Best practices to creatively manage and grow your personal finance; Ghana’s tax landscape and Insider secrets for raising capital.

Since the beginning, SFAN Breakfast Meeting has attracted a critical mass of thriving millennial entrepreneurs and young professionals in Ghana. The event provides exceptional content and unique value for money.

Lakeshia Marie, Founder of Ford Communications says about the 5th edition and her experience with SFAN:

“This company is exactly what the youth needs. SFAN events always exceed their promises. The content of our last digital marketing event was exceptional. We talked about digital Now and what can be expected in the future. That should be the task of events, to push the envelop and help attendees grow. I love working with The SFAN team because they simply get it!”

Here is our expert panel:

· Ayesha Bedwei, Tax Partner, PwC Ghana

· Emmanuel Anni-Acquah, Finance Manager, West Africa (WAF) Region, Schlumberger

· Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder, GUBA Enterprise

· Patrick Quantson, Head, Emerging Payments, Stanbic Bank

· Anita Erskine, Media Mogul

#SFANBreakfast panel will be moderated by Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh, Associate Editor at Pulse Ghana. We are pleased to be working with Stanbic Bank Incubator for this brilliant meeting. Other partners include Business Insider by Pulse, 3rdfloor Digital, and Brothers Media Production.

Registration is still ongoing, save your seat at https://www.sfanonline.org/events/sfan-breakfast-meeting. For more information, contact Atsupi Davoh via partnerships@sfanonline.org.