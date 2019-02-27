The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is the body in Ghana that detremines utility prices.

Ghanaians were expecting the PURC to announce new electricity tafiffs on Februaury 1, 2019.

However, the PURC has said that it will announce the expected changes in electricity tariffs in due course.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has said that electricity tariffs will not be changed until the end of the second quarter of 2019.

The statement added that the changes will take effect on July 1, 2019.

The decision to maintain electricity tariffs, according to the PURC is due to “critical emerging issues in the sector which are expected to affect the final tariff setting.”

“The emerging issues are related to the planned relocation of the Karpowership Plant resulting in fuel switch savings, from Heavy Fuel Oil (HFC) to Natural Gas,” the statement added.

Even before the earlier set date, some people speculated that electricity tariffs will be reduced.

Other indicated that the cost of electricity is expected to increase since the new partner for the Electricity Company of Ghana comes on board.

But the Head of Public Affairs and External Relations of the PURC, Bawah Munkaila has said that they are yet to decide what the new tariffs should be.

The statement additionally stated that reduction in the price of natural gas is anticipated due to “ongoing negotiations by the government.”

The Commission is also expected to closely monitor the operations of Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, which is expected to take over the operation of ECG assets on February 28, 2019.