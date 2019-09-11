By sponsoring the PitchDrive tour by CcHub in partnership with Google for StartUps, Sterling Bank has once again reiterated its commitment to the empowerment of small and medium scale enterprises by encouraging cross pollination of knowledge with her Asian counterparts towards its development.The second edition of this tech tour is underway. Ten selected startups, utilizing hardware and deep technology tools in their businesses, are traveling through five Asian cities, pitching their businesses to investors in the Asian Technology Ecosystem and forging partnerships to scale.

During the tour, (co)founders will interact with deep tech and hardware communities in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong, engage in pitch events and seek out collaborations, partnerships and potential investment opportunities to help them further grow and scale their businesses.

“We find that there’s a lot of interest from Asia in Africa and we believe there are opportunities for collaboration that could help strengthen the hardware and deep tech ecosystem in Africa,” says Damilola Teidi, Director of Incubation at CcHUB and this is not far from the truth.

The participating startups come from seven African countries and work in a diverse range of sectors. They include: Nigeria’s Reliance HMO, which employs a consortium of tools to make health insurance accessible and affordable, Moroccan safety IoT device company Casky; Rwandan smart transport solution company, AC Group; Nigeria’s Gricd, a cold chain technology for transportation of healthcare and agricultural produce, amongst others.

Pitch drive Tour Stories will curate the tour on-the-go and in a documentary, production to be released at the end of the tour. The documentary will shed light on the entrepreneurial journeys of each of the founders and as they interact with the technology scene and culture of Asia. Sterling is proud to be a sponsor of this laudable project.

You can follow the tour here on www.sterling.ng/pitchdrive

