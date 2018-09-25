Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The last Blockbuster in America created a beer to celebrate its lonely status — here's the verdict

Strategy The last Blockbuster in America created a beer to celebrate its lonely status — here's the verdict

The sole remaining Blockbuster in America now has a beer produced in its honor. A taste test of the beer reveals it to be a dark, complex beer that tastes as though the drinker has sucked it down through a Twizzler straw.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Last Blockbuster is now a beer. play

The Last Blockbuster is now a beer.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • The sole remaining Blockbuster in America now has a beer produced in its honor.
  • Last week, the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, in collaboration with craft brewer 10 Barrel Brewing Co. debuted a beer called "The Last Blockbuster."
  • A taste test of the beer reveals it to be a dark, complex brew that tastes as though the drinker has sucked it down through a Twizzler straw.

The official beer of the last Blockbuster in America is making its debut.

The Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, collaborated with craft brewer 10 Barrel Brewing Co. to create a beer called "The Last Blockbuster." The beer debuted last week at a block party in Bend, Oregon.

The Bend Blockbuster became the last location of the video-rental store left in the country earlier this year when the two remaining Blockbuster locations in Alaska finally shut down. Travelers have begun making their way to Bend, a city in central Oregon with roughly 100,000 residents, in a nostalgic pilgrimage to the video-rental chain.

Now, these Blockbuster lovers will have a beer to sip as they reminisce about video rentals past.

While the Last Blockbuster beer is only available at the six 10 Barrel pub locations, including the two in Bend, for a limited time, Business Insider managed to get a hold of two bottles of the brew. Here's what it is like to taste test the beer that pays tribute to the last Blockbuster left standing.

Read more: Only a single Blockbuster remains open in all of America. Here's what it's like to visit

The beers came in iconic blue-and-yellow packaging, with Milk Duds and popcorn as welcome and thematically appropriate accompaniments. The beer pairs especially well with the Milk Duds, with distinct but compatible caramel tones.

The beers came in iconic blue-and-yellow packaging, with Milk Duds and popcorn as welcome and thematically appropriate accompaniments. The beer pairs especially well with the Milk Duds, with distinct but compatible caramel tones. play

The beers came in iconic blue-and-yellow packaging, with Milk Duds and popcorn as welcome and thematically appropriate accompaniments. The beer pairs especially well with the Milk Duds, with distinct but compatible caramel tones.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The Last Blockbuster is a dark, rich ale — nothing like Bud Light, the watery and chuggable beer that perhaps best embodies Blockbuster's heyday. Instead, this is truly a post-craft beer boom brew.

The Last Blockbuster is a dark, rich ale — nothing like Bud Light, the watery and chuggable beer that perhaps best embodies Blockbuster's heyday. Instead, this is truly a post-craft beer boom brew. play

The Last Blockbuster is a dark, rich ale — nothing like Bud Light, the watery and chuggable beer that perhaps best embodies Blockbuster's heyday. Instead, this is truly a post-craft beer boom brew.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The beer goes down smoothly, thick with caramel and coffee flavors. But, the subtle notes of red licorice certainly shine through, with an aftertaste that is delectably Twizzler-esque.

The beer goes down smoothly, thick with caramel and coffee flavors. But, the subtle notes of red licorice certainly shine through, with an aftertaste that is delectably Twizzler-esque. play

The beer goes down smoothly, thick with caramel and coffee flavors. But, the subtle notes of red licorice certainly shine through, with an aftertaste that is delectably Twizzler-esque.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


In fact, the drinkable beer tastes like what you would get if you took a nice, complex dark ale and sucked it through a Twizzler straw. And, somehow, that actually works very well.

In fact, the drinkable beer tastes like what you would get if you took a nice, complex dark ale and sucked it through a Twizzler straw. And, somehow, that actually works very well. play

In fact, the drinkable beer tastes like what you would get if you took a nice, complex dark ale and sucked it through a Twizzler straw. And, somehow, that actually works very well.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The Bend, Oregon, Blockbuster is a tourist destination with a beer to match. If you aren't convinced a video-rental store is worth a road trip, perhaps this surprisingly tasty beer will push you over the edge.

The Bend, Oregon, Blockbuster is a tourist destination with a beer to match. If you aren't convinced a video-rental store is worth a road trip, perhaps this surprisingly tasty beer will push you over the edge. play

The Bend, Oregon, Blockbuster is a tourist destination with a beer to match. If you aren't convinced a video-rental store is worth a road trip, perhaps this surprisingly tasty beer will push you over the edge.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top 3

1 Strategy 15 ways to make people respect you immediatelybullet
2 Strategy We went shopping at Hollister and saw how it could be...bullet
3 Strategy Mark Cuban is worth $3.9 billion — see how he earns and...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Dunkin' Donuts is dropping the "Donuts."
Strategy Dunkin' Donuts is dropping the 'Donuts' from its name, despite the fact it helped invent the word 'donut'
The letter Q isn't always followed by a U — just look at these words.
Strategy Your English teacher was wrong – there are tons of words that have a Q but no U
Nick Hanauer is a Seattle-based venture capitalist who was one of Amazon's earliest investors.
Strategy Wealthy investor Nick Hanauer says Amazon's HQ2 has prompted a contest 'to find America's dumbest and most vulnerable mayor'
Remodeled Dunkin' Donuts stores have iced drinks on tap.
Strategy We visited Dunkin' Donuts' 'store of the future' in NYC — here's what it was like (DNKN)
X
Advertisement