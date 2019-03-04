In the past week, CNN has been airing a documentary which highlights the history and impact of child labour.

In the documentary an assembly member of the Krachi West District in the Volta Region, Prince Latif Oyekunle said “government is aware of the problem and is working on strategies to rescue the children from their ‘masters’.

“We haven’t started implementation yet but we have discussed it as the executive committee meeting and at some general assembly meetings.”

But the Ghanaian government said the documentary did not highlight the efforts of the Ghanaian authority in addressing the situation.

Ghana’s Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said that the government is not denying that the practice is ongoing but it is also working to curb the menace.

He told the CNN this in a telephone conversation and subsequently sent a letter to CNN.

Government and CNN have agreed to collaborate on a sequel highlighting the government’s efforts to eradicate cases of child labour on the lake.

The producer and Executive Editor of CNN, Leif Coorlim, said they had given an opportunity in the documentary to update the world on its efforts to resolve the challenge but was willing to offer a more comprehensive platform to outline the resolution of the practice.

It is expected that the said response will air later this week.